Holger Rune's mother Aneke sends emotional message to Dane after Monte-Carlo Masters heartbreak

Holger Rune’s 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign ended earlier than expected, as the Dane suffered a first-round exit — far from the run he would have hoped for. One constant presence through the highs and lows of his career remains his mother, Aneke Rune, who was once again by his side during the tournament.

Rune’s struggles date back to last year, and things didn’t exactly start well this season either — an early exit at the Brisbane International only added to the concerns. But to his credit, he managed to turn things around at Indian Wells last month, putting together a strong run to reach the final. Though he came up short against Jack Draper, it was a much-needed sign that he's getting back on track.

Naturally, after that promising run at Indian Wells, expectations were high for him heading into Miami. But he couldn’t quite deliver, falling in his opening match to Reilly Opelka.

Hoping to bounce back in Monte Carlo, the 21-year-old faced Nuno Borges in the first round. After dropping the first set 2-6, he called for the doctor but chose to keep going. But things only got worse — down 0-3 in the second set, he was forced to retire, bringing his campaign to an abrupt end.

Later, Aneke Rune took to Instagram to share an emotional message, revealing that her son had been battling a stomach virus during the match. She praised his effort and resilience, commending him for giving his all despite not being at his best physically.

“A shout out to you Holger. It's been some really tough months for you. We can't always control everything and I know you did all the right things to stay healthy and on top, and still you were hit by a tsunami of virus, food poisoning etc,” she wrote.

“The season is long, so don't worry, you will be exactly where you want to be when the year ends. Sometimes unforeseen setbacks gives an even bigger hunger. Keep aiming high and work for it and you WILL be rewarded,” she added.

Holger Rune faced similar situation in Mexican Open 2025

Holger Rune pictured at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters | Image Source: Getty

This isn’t the first time Holger Rune has dealt with such an issue this season. Back in February at the Mexican Open, he made it to the Round of 16 but was forced to retire midway through his match against Brandon Nakashima — once again due to a stomach virus.

Rune wasn’t the only one hit by the bug in Acapulco — his fellow players Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul also fell victim to the same stomach virus during the ATP 500 tournament.

Up next for the Dane is the Barcelona Open, but his participation remains uncertain as he shifts focus to recovering fully from the stomach virus. The claycourt tournament is scheduled to take place from April 14–20 at the Real Club de Tennis Barcelona.

