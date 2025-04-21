Holger Rune's sister Alma shares her emotions in 2 words about Dane crushing Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona final

Holger Rune's sister Alma Rune summed up her excitement in two words after the Dane lifted his maiden title in the 2025 Barcelona Open. He outmuscled the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets 7-6(6), 6-2.

Rune entered Barcelona after a tough first-round exit in Monte Carlo. He steadied the ship with a solid win against Albert Ramos and then defeated the likes of Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov and Carlos Alcaraz en route to the title.

The Dane's sister, Alma Rune, gushed over his latest victory on social media. She shared Rune's title-winning moment in Barcelona on Instagram.

"Best Sunday @Holger Rune".

Rune's sister Alma shares an update - Image source: @alma.rune/Instagram

Alma Rune is Holger Rune's older sister. She is a model by profession and likes to post about her journey on social media. The 26-year-old is often seen supporting her brother's success in tennis.

Meanwhile, Rune captured his first trophy after two years on the main tour. He spoke about his feelings after winning the Barcelona Open and reflected on his performance against Carlos Alcaraz.

"It means the world, it was such a great match. In the beginning, I was a little bit stressed, because Carlos obviously plays big-time tennis. I had to breathe a lot and find my rhythm. After he broke me, I got more into the match and played my tennis. The first set was a big battle, it was super important to win it and gain the momentum. I’m so proud of myself,” Holger Rune said, via ATP Tour.

The sixth seed also mentioned how Novak Djokovic's earlier match against Alcaraz helped him to get back into the contest and continue his potent form on the court.

"When I got broken in the first set, I thought to myself that I don’t need to hit every shot on the line. So I asked myself: ‘What did Novak do when he beat him?’ I played it in my mind, the Olympics final, and tried to play that style, making a lot of balls. I’m very happy with how I stayed composed when it mattered, and I was really brave,” he added.

Holger Rune gallops four places to enter Top 10 of the ATP Rankings after winning the Barcelona Open

Rune with the winners trophy in the Barcelona Open - Source: Getty

Holger Rune made his second appearance in the Barcelona Open this year. He is back in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings after winning the iconic event.

Rune also became the first player to defeat Carlos Alcaraz on clay in 2025. He snapped the Spaniard's nine-match winning streak on clay.

The Dane also registered his fourth top 10 win this year after humbling the top seed Carlos Alcaraz. He has also defeated higher-ranked opponents such as Daniil Medvedev this year.

