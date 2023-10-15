Holger Rune sparks rumors of Boris Becker partnership after practice session with German legend

Holger Rune recently practiced with German tennis legend Boris Becker, sparking rumors of a potential partnership between the duo in the coming days.

Rune, who was under Patrick Mouratoglou's tutelage for nearly a year, ended his relationship with the Frenchman last month. The pair split up after Mouratoglou helped the Dane climb to a career-best ranking of World No. 4, also overseeing his maiden Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Paris Masters.

"What a ride @holgerrune2003! In 9 months, winning Paris, playing final of Monte Carlo and Rome, winning Stockholm and Munich. From 30 to no. 4 ATP. Unfortunately, all the stories have to come to an end. I took the utmost pleasure with you and I will always be your supporter. All Mouratoglou Academy stays behind you. Good luck my friend," Mouratoglou announced the split.

On Saturday, October 14, Holger Rune took to Instagram to share pictures of his training session with six-time Grand Slam champion Becker in Monaco.

"Great practice week in Monaco," he captioned the post.

Becker is no stranger to coaching elite ATP stars, having previously mentored Novak Djokovic for three years. During that period, the Serb added six Grand Slam titles and 14 Masters 1000 titles to his kitty.

"Right now it is important that Holger Rune finds the right team" - Dane's mother Aneke

Holger Rune's mother Aneke recently commented on the end of his partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou, stating that the Dane needs to find the right team that could serve his interests for a long time. Unfortunately, Mouratoglou did not fit their plans.

"It just didn’t work out. Right now it is important that Holger finds the right team, that he can have for a long time. He has decided that isn’t with Patrick," Aneke said.

At the same time, Aneke Rune admitted that Mouratoglou helped her son get good results during the clay season, which was the reason why the World No. 5 decided to extend the partnership at the US Open series as well.

"It was planned that Lars would cover the clay court season, but the training ended in a hat and glasses, and therefore Patrick came to cover the clay court season with Lapo Becherini (Holger Rune's physical trainer, ed.) in the team with very good results," Aneke Rune said.

"So it was natural for Holger to believe that the same team could work in the USA. But it didn't work," she added.

Unfortunately, Rune encountered a shocking first-round exit at the US Open. In fact, since reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, the 20-year-old has faced opening-round exits in four of his five tournaments, and winning only one match at the China Open.

Up next, he is scheduled to play at the Stockholm Open as the top seed.