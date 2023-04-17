Philippe Weiss, agent for Holger Rune, feels his client needs to do a lot of work to improve other aspects apart from his game.

Speaking in a recent interview with L'Equipe, Weiss admitted that the Danish prodigy should improve his behavior and emotions on and off the court, talking about his past incidents during matches.

The Dane, who had an excellent run to the final of the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters, has had a history of incidents with his fellow players in the past. He had his first such moment of controversy with Stan Wawrinka during the 2022 Paris Masters and extended the feud further at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters.

Another notable incident came during his clash against Casper Ruud at last year's French Open, following which the duo publicly criticized each other. The latest addition to the list came against Jannik Sinner at Monte-Carlo, where the Dane fought against a hostile crowd to down the Italian in the semifinals. After the encounter, the duo exchanged a rather cold handshake, leading to most tennis fans on social media siding with Sinner and chastising Rune.

Weiss also stressed that Holger Rune is very much aware of the same and will improve as he is still very young in his career.

"He's just someone who is able to make bold choices. His behavior is that of a perfectionist. Holger has things to improve in terms of behavior, in terms of managing his emotions, no doubt. And he is aware of it. We are talking about a player who is not even 20 years old," he said.

Rune, who has reached a career-high ATP ranking of 7 as a result of his recent runner-up performance, will want to use that hostile energy from the crowd to continue his great form throughout the session.

Holger Rune in action next at BMW Open in Munich

BMW Open by American Express 2022 - Day 8

Following his run in Monte-Carlo, Holger Rune will be in action next at the BMW Open in Munich, where he is the top seed. After receiving a bye in the first round, Rune will take on Yannick Hanfmann, who defeated Thiago Monteiro in the first round, in his opener.

Sixth seed Lorenzo Sonego is likely to play against the teenager in the quarterfinals, while third seed Alexander Zverev will look to reach the semifinals against him in front of his home crowd. Meanwhile, second seed Taylor Fritz remains the favorite to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw.

Poll : 0 votes