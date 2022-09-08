"I should be positive, but it sucks, it sucks" - Jessica Pegula on US Open quarterfinal loss to Iga Swiatek

Jessica Pegula could not contain her disappointment following her straight-sets defeat to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 US Open quarterfinals. Her loss also means that there won't be an American women's singles champion this year.

While Pegula is yet to win a Grand Slam, she has consistently put up strong performances, reaching the quarterfinals of three Majors this year.

In her post-match press conference, the American spoke about having conflicting feelings about her season thus far.

"Honestly, I don't know. I go back and forth. Oh, I should be positive. At the same time I'm like, (expletive), three quarterfinals. Sorry, but it sucks. It sucks. I wish I could have done it here at my home slam, but I guess not," she said.

She was also peeved at facing either Iga Swiatek or Ashleigh Barty in big events as they are rarely inconsistent in their performances. While she lost to eventual champion Barty at the 2022 Australian Open, Swiatek defeated her at the 2022 French Open and went on to win her second Grand Slam title.

"I wish I didn't have to play Iga every quarterfinal or Ash Barty, which seem to be the two people that don't really lose that often. So it just sucks. I mean, I had a great year at the Slams. I know there's still some tournaments left. I don't know. I'm a little deflated right now. I'm not real happy. I don't know, it just sucks to lose. I just wish it would have been different tonight. I'm sure tomorrow I'll wake up and see more of the positives, for sure," she said.

"Both of us couldn't hold, it was pretty crazy for a while" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula lost to Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open.

The quarterfinal clash between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula produced some of the best tennis at Flushing Meadows this year. Pegula took an early lead, going 3-2, 30-0 up before the American committed four straight unforced errors, which allowed Swiatek to get back into the contest. The World No. 1 won 16 out of the final 18 points to clinch the first set.

Both players managed to hold service only once in the tumultuous second set, as Swiatek missed the opportunity to serve out the game at both 5-4 and 6-5. In a decisive tiebreak, the Pole showcased her class, giving up only four points to win the set and the contest.

Analyzing the match and break of serves in the second set, Pegula said:

"Yeah, it was a tough match. Conditions were definitely a little bit different playing at night. So we had some adjusting to do. I feel like the first set was a little ugly. Happy the way I fought back in the second. Still a tough loss."

"Yeah, both of us, like, couldn't hold. It was pretty crazy there for a while. I don't know if we were just returning well and not serving great or what. But, yeah, it was frustrating. Especially 6-5, serving 40-Love. She hits one ball right off the line, then wins two points. That can be really frustrating. Definitely wish I would have just served 5% better. I felt like at least I could have won the second set. So, yeah, that's frustrating," she added.

