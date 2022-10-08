"Honestly, it's ridiculous" - Novak Djokovic involved in heated argument with chair umpire after receiving warning for throwing racquet during Astana Open SF

Novak Djokovic's Astana Open semifinal against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday turned out to be quite an eventful contest. During the match, the Serbian tennis great was involved in a heated argument with the chair umpire after receiving a warning for tossing his racquet into the stands.

During his return game at 5-4 in the second set, Djokovic threw his racquet into the crowd, albeit not violently, after he unsuccessfully chased down a backhand from Medvedev at 15-15. Luckily, the racquet did not hurt any of the spectators and the Serb apologized right away. As per the rules, chair umpire Adel Nour warned him for the incident.

However, Djokovic was livid and argued with the chair umpire owing to some confusion regarding the nature of the warning handed to him. He approached the net to speak to the chair umpire, trying to get clarification about the warning.

"The first time you throw a racquet like this, it's always a warning, right?" an animated Djokovic said to the chair umpire. "Is it a warning in a match like this? The first time I throw the racquet like this, it's a warning. Just tell me yes or no."

He went on to call the decision 'ridiculous' and accused Nour of being unclear about the warning.

"If it's not, why did you give me a warning? Honestly, it's ridiculous. You're telling me it's not a warning but then you give me a warning. If you give me a warning, just say yes. That's not an issue," he further said.

He brushed off the incident and went on to win the second set in a tiebreaker after losing the first set, thus leveling proceedings at 4-6, 7-6(6). However, in a shocking turn of events, Medvedev abruptly retired from the match seconds after the conclusion of a highly competitive second set.

Novak Djokovic continues winning streak on tour

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Two

As a result of Daniil Medvedev's retirement, Novak Djokovic recorded his eighth consecutive win on tour, which includes last week's title-winning run at the Tel Aviv Open. He last lost a match at the Laver Cup two weeks ago against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Excluding the Laver Cup, the Serb has not lost a match on tour since the start of Wimbledon. The Tel Aviv Open was his first ATP points event since the French Open.

By winning the first set, Medvedev ended Djokovic's streak of 14 consecutive sets won since the straight-sets loss to Auger-Aliassime. The 21-time Grand Slam champion will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's Astana Open final, where a win will secure his 90th tour-level title. He has won his last six matches against Tsitsipas and has not lost to him since 2019.

A victory on Sunday would also hand him his fourth title of the 2022 season.

