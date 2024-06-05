"Hope Novak Djokovic does not end up like Roger Federer" - Fans concerned as Serb undergoes surgery on knee after French Open injury withdrawal

Novak Djokovic reportedly underwent surgery for a medial meniscus tear in his right knee. The injury is similar to what Roger Federer suffered and he eventually had to retire because of it.

Djokovic was playing against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open when he started facing issues with his knee. However, he continued to play and notched up a remarkable five-set win to qualify for the quarterfinal.

The Serb went through tests and found out about the severity of his injury. He was advised to withdraw from the tournament and he announced his withdrawal on Tuesday, June 4.

L' Equipe reported that Djokovic will undergo surgery on his knee on Wednesday, June 5. According to the report, his recovery period will be close to three weeks and it will see him miss out on the Wimbledon Championships. Instead, the Serb will try to make a return before the Olympics.

A recent report from a Serbian journalist released after his meniscus surgery stated that it “went well” and he will need “three weeks at least to recover."

An X account posted about Djokovic's surgery and fans were reminded about the beginning of the end of Federer's career because of a knee injury.

"Ahh f*ck, hope he does not end up like Federer with the knee," one fan wrote.

"Trim most likely? 3 week rest minimum....gives me Federer concerns," another fan wrote.

"This is a meniscus tear you’re talking about it took 6 months off roger’s career in 2016 and then ended his career in 2021. Sorry i’ll be honest but zero chance djokovic recovers in 4-5 weeks. That will be 3 months best case scenario, olympics looks unlikely USO maybe," one fan opined.

Federer first suffered a knee injury in 2016. He went through multiple surgeries after that and finally called it time in 2021 although his official farewell came in 2022 during the Laver Cup.

Here are some more fan reactions to Djokovic's injury.

"I do not care about the Olympics. I hope he get off this dirt stuff. I cannot imagine he will have to miss Wimbledon," one fan wrote.

"Jeepers… hope he still has a chance for Wimbledon," another fan hoped.

"If it’s the shave and not the repair, his 37 year old knee will never be the same. Father Time is undefeated," one fan claimed.

Jannik Sinner confirmed as impending World No. 1 after Novak Djokovic's French Open withdrawal

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 French Open.

Novak Djokovic's title defense ended prematurely and so did his reign at the World No. 1 spot. The Serb needed to successfully defend his title to stay in the hunt to retain the top spot. Jannik Sinner will be crowned the new World No. 1 on June 10 after the conclusion of the French Open.

Sinner will be the first Italian to ever be at the top of the ATP rankings. The tennis world congratulated the 22-year-old for his achievement.

