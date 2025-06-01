"Hope Novak Djokovic is listening" - Fans react to Jiri Lehecka's comments on Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz at French Open 2025

Novak Djokovic’s fans ensembled after Jiri Lehecka considered Carlos Alcaraz the only challenger to beat Jannik Sinner at the French Open 2025. All three players have advanced to the fourth round of the tournament and are expected to meet as they progress through the competition.

Ad

Lehecka was up against the World No. 1 in the third round at Roland Garros. The Czech player was only able to win three games in the whole match as the final score was 6-0, 6-1, 6-2. In the post-match press conference, he talked about Sinner’s dominance and named Alcaraz to be the only possible player to counter the top seed.

"The only player who can beat him is Alcaraz. He got the game to do it and likes the conditions here," Lehecka said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This statement from the 23-year-old started a fire on the internet among Djokovic fans. They were unhappy with the statement, as they believe the Serbian is more than capable of beating the Italian in Paris.

"I hope Djokovic is listening," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The head-to-head record between Djokovic and Sinner is tied at 4-4. The last three encounters have been won by the Italian, but clay is not his strongest surface. Djokovic has a better record on the red dirt than he does, as their head-to-head on clay stands at 1-0.

"He forgot Novak Djokovic!!!! Never underestimate a legend!!!!" another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"jiri forgot about novak lmao," a fan chipped in.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion reached the fourth round by securing a win over Filip Misolic 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. He is yet to drop a set at this year’s Roland Garros and has looked in good rhythm so far.

"Ok Novak will be there after finishing him," another fan chimed in.

After Sinner’s return from the three-month ban, he has looked strong on court so far. In his comeback tournament at Rome, he reached the finals of the event, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets- which marked his only loss of the year. In his campaign at the French Open, he is yet to drop a set, showcasing his dominance despite the surface. The 23-year-old will be facing Andrey Rublev in the fourth round on June 2, Monday.

Ad

However, the defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, is the ultimate favorite to win the clay-court slam. The Spaniard’s game suits the surface with his heavy top-spin forehand and excellent footwork. He has had a fantastic clay-court season this year, winning two master titles already in Monte Carlo and Italy.

Novak Djokovic’s remaining draw at the French Open 2025

Novak Djokovic at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

The three-time Roland Garros champion is set to play Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of the French Open 2025 on June 2, Monday. If the Serb manages to conquer the Brit, he will most likely face the World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

Ad

The match against Sacha in the last eight will be a tough battle for the 37-year-old. Zverev has produced some of his best performances in Paris, with one final and three semifinal appearances.

If Djokovic crosses the German hurdle, there’s a high probability of him meeting Sinner in the semifinals— a match that fans are eagerly waiting for. The winner of that encounter is predicted to play against Carlos Alcaraz in the finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis