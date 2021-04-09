Hope Serbia Open is able to host Roger Federer at least once before he ends his career: Novak Djokovic's brother Djordje

Novak Djokovic's brother Djordje Djokovic, who is also the tournament director of the Serbia Open, recently spoke with the "Wish & Go" podcast about a wide range of topics. Djordje touched upon Roger Federer's possible future participation in Belgrade, before going on to discuss Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the US Open last year and how tough it is to control your emotions on the court.

Djordje Djokovic was first asked whether the Djokovic family, who are in charge of organizing the Serbia Open, had considered inviting Roger Federer to play the 2021 edition. Djordje replied in the negative, explaining that they were financially constrained and unable to cough up the appearance fee of someone as high-profile as the Swiss.

Novak Djokovic's brother did, however, express hope that Roger Federer plays at the event some time in the future.

"We have not invited Roger Federer this year because we had to take into consideration our budget; we could not afford to spend all of our money on one player," Djordje Djokovic said. "We had to distribute money the other way, to spread it, but we hope to see Roger Federer in Belgrade in the coming years."

The Serb then claimed he would do everything in his power to get Roger Federer to Belgrade, and promised to invite the 39-year-old for the 2022 edition.

"It is my sincere hope that we will be able to host him at least once before he ends his career," Djordje said. "We will invite him next year, I can promise that."

During the podcast, Djordje also shed light on the efforts that had been required to make the 2021 Serbia Open a reality. The Djokovic family spoke to Romanian head honcho Ion Tiriac before purchasing the tour dates, which were originally meant for the Budapest Open.

"In October, a real option became available - to buy the licence from Budapest from Ion Tiriac," Djordje said. "We spoke to him and his team, and Tiriac was interested since we go back a long time and our family has a good relationship with him."

Djordje added that after sorting out the business deal in December, the Djokovic family has now officially acquired a five-year license for the tournament.

"We came to an agreement in December, so Belgrade gets a five-year licence with the option of purchasing that licence," Novak Djokovic's brother added.

"It wasn't the first time that Novak Djokovic did such a thing, Roger Federer is the only one who can keep his emotions in check" - Djordje on US Open default

Novak Djokovic exited the 2020 US Open in the fourth round

Djordje was also asked to give his take on Novak Djokovic's default from the 2020 US Open. The World No. 1 saw his campaign at Flushing Meadows end in bizarre circumstances; after hitting a lineswoman with the ball during the Round of 16 against Pablo Carreno Busta, Djokovic was defaulted from the match.

Recalling the incident, Djordje called his brother's disqualification 'inevitable' given the laws of the game. At the same time, the 25-year-old claimed that the lineswoman possibly overreacted to the incident - and that Novak might not have been defaulted if she hadn't fallen down.

"I was watching with a friend, to whom I immediately said: 'This is done, he is going to get disqualified'," Novak Djokovic's brother said. "It was inevitable and I cannot say that it was an unfair decision; those are the rules of tennis. On the other hand, if the woman who got hit did not fall down on the court, Novak would not have been disqualified. I am biased, but I feel her reaction was a bit exaggerated."

Djordje then went on to acknowledge that Novak Djokovic could've steered clear of the controversy if he had kept his emotions under control. He cited the example of Roger Federer in this regard; according to Djordje, the Swiss is the only player who can keep a lid on his emotions during the heat of the competition.

Djordje also revealed how his brother had a tendency to angrily swat the ball away even in his practice sessions.

"It was not the first time that Novak Djokovic did such a thing, to hit balls all over the court," Djordje said. "We have spoken frequently about it, we begged him for years not to do it because it used to happen in practice as well: he would accidentally hit a ball close to someone. But again, you cannot always keep your emotions in check; I think Roger Federer is the only one who is able to do that, he is so calm and composed. Even Rafael Nadal has some emotional outbursts."