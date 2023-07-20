Zhang Shuai was showered with love and support by Ukrainian player Kateryna Baindl, who defeated Amarissa Kiara Toth in the second round of the Hungarian Open on Thursday.

Former World No. 22 Zhang Shuai's Hungarian Open campaign was controversially cut short after a disputed line call in her opening-round clash against Hungary's Amarissa Toth. The Chinese pro was also booed by the hostile crowd, which forced her to retire mid-match and exit the arena in tears.

Following the incident, Toth's post-match comments further escalated the controversy, with many tennis fans slamming the Hungarian's conduct as unsportsmanlike. However, the local wildcard's journey in the WTA 250 event concluded as she fell to Kateryna Baindl in the second round.

The Ukrainian made short work of Toth, sealing her win in straight sets (6-3, 6-1) and secured her spot in the tournament's third round. In a post-match interview, Baindl briefly spoke on the Shuai-Toth controversy and sent her love to the Chinese veteran.

In her statement, Kateryna Baindl acknowledged that the crowd acted fairly throughout her match and hoped for them to "stay fair." The Ukrainian also sent her regards to Zhang Shuai and hoped for her to return soon.

"Today they were fair (the crowd) but I just want to say that I hope they can stay fair and Shuai Zhang feels better and hopefully she gets better we’ll see her back soon," she said.

Baindl also praised the former World No. 22 for being an amazing person with a commendable skillset. Furthermore, the 29-year-old stated that everyone should stay respectful regardless of what the occasion calls for.

"She’s an unbelievable player, very respectful, and a great person and I guess we should all stay respectful to each other doesn't matter what," said Kateryna Baindl.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



“I just want to say I hope they can stay fair & that Shuai Zhang feels better & hopefully we’ll see her back soon. She’s an unbelievable player, very respectful, & a great person. There’s a lot to learn from her." Kateryna Baindl spoke about Shuai Zhang after beating Kiara Toth:“I just want to say I hope they can stay fair & that Shuai Zhang feels better & hopefully we’ll see her back soon. She’s an unbelievable player, very respectful, & a great person. There’s a lot to learn from her." pic.twitter.com/gMkJh4Iik8

Zhang Shuai thanks fans after stressing episode at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Zhang Shuai at the 2022 US Open

Following her controversial exit from the Hungarian Grand Prix, Zhang Shuai received massive support from her colleagues and fans. The Chinese veteran has turned to social media to express her gratitude to her peers and fans, thanking them for their unwavering support.

The World No. 45 also also highlighted that the ball had indeed landed on the line, insinuating the chair umpire's lapse in judgment.

"All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT ….. I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side," she tweeted.

Shuai Zhang @zhangshuai121



I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT …..I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side pic.twitter.com/ZZt28KdbRE