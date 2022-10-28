"Hopefully, Australia welcomes him with open arms this time” - Nick Kyrgios on Novak Djokovic playing in 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios gave his two cents on Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2023 Australian Open, stating that he wished the Serb would be allowed to play in the event in his home country.

Despite being the three-time defending champion, the 21-time Grand Slam champion was prevented from playing at the Melbourne Major this year due to his COVID-19 vaccine status and was deported from the country just before the start of the tournament after a drawn-out legal battle. Since then, he has had to skip several competitions for the same reason, including the US Open at the end of the year.

Next year, however, things are looking up for the former World No. 1, who is expected to return to the Australian Open if all goes well. Speaking during a recent appearance in Sydney to open the first NBA store in the city, Kyrgios wished for the same, hoping that his homeland would welcome Djokovic "with open arms" this time around.

“He’s had a rough run the last nine months and not being able to play here, play here, not being able to play here, hopefully, Australia welcomes him with open arms this time,” Kyrgios said.

Now that Roger Federer is retired, Kyrgios noted that it is important to have the best players playing in important events, remarking that the presence of top athletes like the Serb and Rafael Nadal would be vital in keeping the masses interested in tennis.

“I hope he is here, for the sport. We just saw one of the legends leave the sport, Roger, and that’s going to be some shoes that no one is ever going to be able to fill," Kyrgios said. “While Novak and Rafa [Rafael Nadal] are still around, we need these types of players. Otherwise, the people of Australia love the AO, Ash Barty brought us crowds, me and Thanasi [Kokkinakis] won it."

The mercurial Australian admitted that the World No. 7's presence would certainly jeopardize his own chances of winning his home Grand Slam, but at the same time, he added that Djokovic was one of the reasons he still played tennis and that it was more important that be there to compete.

"We want to see the best players in the world there. Me being a competitor, I want to see Novak there," Kyrgios said. "He’s some of the reason why I play. As a kid, you want to play the best players in the world in the best stadiums. Hopefully, he is there."

“When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but it's all unofficial” - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Australian Open

Speaking in a recent interview, Novak Djokovic himself revealed that there were a lot of positive, albeit unofficial, signs that he would be able to compete in the Australian Open next year.

The 35-year-old remarked that he is communicating with the concerned authorities through his lawyers at the moment and that he was hoping to get some concrete news before the end of the season so that he can start preparing for the tournament in earnest.

“When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but it's all unofficial,” Djokovic said. “We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. They are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks, whatever it may be. Of course, I am hoping for a positive one so that I have enough time to prepare for the start of the season, if that start is going to happen in Australia."

