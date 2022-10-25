"I really want to go there" - Novak Djokovic on his chances of playing 2023 Australian Open

When the Australian government canceled Novak Djokovic's visa in January this year and deported him, it also imposed a three-year ban on the Serb.

However, after a change in central government and unvaccinated travelers finally being allowed to enter Australia, the chances of the nine-time champion being allowed into the country have skyrocketed.

Speaking to media outlet Sportal, the Serb recently stated that although unofficial, the signs from Australia are positive and that he is expecting a positive answer in the next few weeks.

“When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but it's all unofficial,” Djokovic said. “We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. They are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks, whatever it may be. Of course, I am hoping for a positive one so that I have enough time to prepare for the start of the season, if that start is going to happen in Australia."

The 21-time Grand Slam winner expressed his wish to once again participate in the Australian Open, where he has found huge success so far. After the obstacles that he faced this year, the star player is even more motivated to produce results Down Under.

“I really want to go there, I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis, it is what I do best. Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis and it shows in the results. So I am always extra motivated to go there. This time, I am even more motivated and I hope the answer will be positive," he said.

Tournament director Craig Tiley is ready to welcome Djokovic back next year, given the government lifts his ban and allows him to enter the country.

"At this point, Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that. It's not a matter we can lobby on. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that, we would welcome him to the Australian Open," Tiley said.

"Djokovic is the only one who can call a spade a spade" - Daniil Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard

Novak Djokovic during a practice session at the 2022 Australian Open

In a recent interview with Russia's Sport Express, Daniil Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard praised Novak Djokovic for standing up for his rights and stated that if he's not allowed to play a tournament, it's the tournament's loss, not the Serb's.

"Djokovic is Djokovic, and he will remain so regardless of participation or non-participation in the Australian Open. He is Superovich!" Lisnard said. "If he does not play in this or that tournament, what will happen to him? Only the tournament will suffer. He fights for his rights and I think he is right.

"Before, I didn’t really like him, but the further this whole situation went, the more sympathy I felt for him. He is the only one in this tennis world who can call a spade a spade and do what he wants. This commands great respect," he added.

