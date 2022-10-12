"It's not a matter we can lobby on" - Novak Djokovic's Australian Open hopes hinge entirely on federal government, says tournament director Craig Tiley

Novak Djokovic will need to "work out the situation" with Australia's federal government on his own if he is to participate in the 2023 Australian Open, tournament director Craig Tiley has stated. The nine-time champion will not get an assist from Tennis Australia in persuading the government to overturn his ongoing visa ban until 2025.

Djokovic was deported from Australia under controversial circumstances in January this year. While the vaccine mandate is no longer a criterion to enter the country, a three-year visa ban bars him from entering Australia to play in the Australian Open for at least two more editions, starting with the 2023 edition.

The only way the Serb can play is if he can get an exemption and have his ban overturned within the next three months. Tiley said that Tennis Australia "would welcome" Djokovic for the 2023 Australian Open depending on the final outcome of his visa situation, for which they will not lobby on his behalf.

"At this point...Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that," Tiley said, according to Reuters.

The Australian Open tournament director suggested that the matter "definitely stays between" the Serb and the Australian government.

"It's not a matter we can lobby on. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open," Tiley added.

Another issue in the tennis world, especially at the Grand Slam level this season, has been the controversy surrounding the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year and Belarus' support of it. While Wimbledon banned players of both nationalities from competing, the US Open allowed them to play, albeit without a flag or any other symbol denoting the two countries.

On this matter, Tiley suggested that the Australian Open will go the US Open way and will allow Russian and Belarusian players for the 2023 edition, but they will continue to be unable to represent their respective country's flags. They will also not be able to participate in the Russian anthem or any other activity that represents the country.

"At this point, Russian and Belarusian players will be eligible to play in the Australian Open," Tiley said on the same.

"The only difference will be that they cannot represent Russia - cannot represent the flag of Russia. They cannot participate in any activity such as the anthem of Russia and they have to play as independent players under a neutral name."

Meanwhile, Djokovic's situation also drew a reaction recently from Australia's Shadow Home Affairs Minister.

Allowing Novak Djokovic into Australia at this stage would be "a slap in the face" for many: Shadow Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews

Australia's Shadow Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews, who was the Home Affairs Minister at the time of Novak Djokovic's deportation, opined that overturning the Serb's entry ban would be "a slap in the face" for Australians who were vaccinated and followed all the guidelines.

She further suggested that the government will then also have to consider special exemptions for others who are in the same situation if the 21-time Grand Slam champion is allowed based on his social status.

"It would be a slap in the face for those people in Australia who did the right thing, got vaccinated, did everything that they needed to do, if all of a sudden Novak Djokovic is allowed back into the country, simply because he is a high-ranking tennis player with many millions of dollars," Andrews said in an interview with ABC Radio Melbourne.

The 35-year-old tennis great has a little over 90 days to get an exemption and have his visa ban overturned, as the 2023 Australian Open is set to begin on January 16 next year.

