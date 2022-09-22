“Hoping I won’t be hitting my partners anymore” – Novak Djokovic recalls Laver Cup mishap while playing doubles with Roger Federer

As Novak Djokovic gears up to compete at the Laver Cup, he recalled an unpleasant experience involving Roger Federer and hoped that history doesn’t repeat itself.

Djokovic previously represented Team Europe at the Laver Cup in 2018 alongside teammates Federer, Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, David Goffin and Kyle Edmund. The Serb partnered with Federer for a doubles match against the Team World pairing of Jack Sock and Kevin Anderson.

Things, however, didn’t go as expected for the European duo as they weren’t accustomed to playing doubles matches. In one incident, the Serbian accidentally hit his Swiss partner in the hopes of producing a winner off of his forehand.

Recalling the incident in a conversation on the official Laver Cup, the 21-time Major winner sheepishly defended himself but hoped to have seen the last of it.

“I didn’t mishit the forehand, but I was very late. Roger was in the wrong place at the wrong time. It was funny. You could hear the crowd laughing, a bit concerned about Roger’s back, but then once he showed that everything was okay, we all had a big laugh. So, I’m hoping I won’t be hitting my partners on the doubles court anymore,” he joked.

Incidentally, Djokovic himself suffered a blow from his opponent soon after in the match, which made Federer realize that they were not built to play doubles matches.

“That’s why we don’t play doubles, bro,” Federer jested at the time.

NOToMandates #MyBodyMyChoice #NOMOREBOOSTERS @AlexPlaySports Djokovic gets hit in the chest playing doubles with Federer at Laver Cup 2018 Djokovic gets hit in the chest playing doubles with Federer at Laver Cup 2018 https://t.co/fYexFR0SKn

The pair went on to lose their fixture, but Djokovic remembers the tournament fondly as he looks forward to contesting it again.

“I think playing with Roger on the court and supporting all other teammates from Team Europe during three days was something I will probably remember for a long time,” he said.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer team up for second time at Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer vs Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock at the 2018 Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have teamed up to represent Europe in the Laver Cup once again after their collaborative stint in 2018. This time around, the tournament will be extra special as it is set to go down in history as Roger Federer’s final tournament before he retires.

The Swiss Maestro will be surrounded by his three biggest rivals – Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray – in a peculiar setting, where the quartet will compete as a team to try and lift Team Europe to glory.

Speaking about the unique situation, Djokovic said that it was positive and exciting to have a chance to share the same side of the court with his biggest rivals.

“It is strange in a way, but in a positive and exciting way, because we all share the tour, share the stage for so many years and as individual athletes have our own teams. We want to beat each other on the court. But these four, five days, we’re together and support each other, and passionately. I’m very glad and honored to be part of this team. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far