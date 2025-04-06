Houston 2025 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Jenson Brooksby and runner-up Frances Tiafoe earn?

Jenson Brooksby and Frances Tiafoe contested in the final of the 2025 Houston Open, with the former reigning supreme. Both men are set to win a massive amount from the prize pool of $680,410. will take home a grand total of $103,455 and will receive a massive $60,350.

The semifinalists, meanwhile, top seed Tommy Paul and fourth seed Brandon Nakashima, will receive a sum of $35,480. Fifth seed Alex Michelsen, Colton Smith, Aleksandar Kovacevic, and Christopher Eubanks will enjoy a reward $20,555 for their quarterfinal runs.

Third seed Alejandro Tabilo, eighth seed Kei Nishikori, Mackenzie McDonald, Cristian Garin, and others who exited the event in the second round will pocket a prize of $11,935, while sixth seed Jordan Thompson, seventh seed Tomas Etcheverry, Learner Tien, Michael Mmoh and others who were ousted in the opening round will take home $7,295.

It is worth noting that the players who failed to make it past the qualifiers stage were not sent home empty-handed. The second-round exiters will receive $3,650, and the opening round defeats will fetch a prize of $1,990.

John-Patrick Smith and Fernando Romboli win Houston Open men's doubles title

John-Patrick Smith and Fernando Romboli conquered the team of Federico Agustin Gomez and Santiago Gonzales 6-1, 6-4 to win the 2025 Houston Open in men's doubles. While the winners will take home $35,980, the runner-ups will pocket a cash prize of $19,330.

Top seeds Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow, as well as the team of Matthew Christopher Romios and Adam Walton, will take home $11,310 for their semifinal runs. Third seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, fourth seeds Rinky Hijikata and Jordan Thompson, and the other teams that were eliminated in the quarterfinals will fetch a prize of $6,270.

Second seeds Christian Harrison and Evan King, Jenson Brooksby and Learner Tien, Mackenzie McDonald and Alex Michelsen, Michael Mmoh and Frances Tiafoe, and the other teams that were ousted in the opening round itself, will recent a respectable $3,700.

Some of the biggest names at the top of the ATP rankings kicked off their clay swing at the American ATP 250 event. However, the ATP clay season will head to Europe now, where things will kick off with the Masters 1000 event in Monte-Carlo. The clay swing will feature two other Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, respectively, which will be followed by the Grand Slam, the French Open.

