Houston 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships Day 5, April 4

The fifth day of main draw action at the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston will see top players Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe vie for their first title of the season. Brandon Nakashima and Alex Michelsen round out the top seeds that are remaining in the singles draw at the ATP 250 tournament.

Former World No. 33 Jenson Brooksby and 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks will also be in action on Day 5 of the Texas event on Friday (April 4). For academic purposes, this year's Houston Open marks the first time in the Open era that all eight quarterfinal berths in men's singles have been filled up by American players.

In doubles, the USA's Robert Galloway and Jackson Withrow will be eager to reach their first tour-level final together as they take on the South American pair of Federico Agustin Gomez and Santiago Gonzalez in the last four. Australia's Adam Walton, who reached the Round of 16 in singles at the recently concluded Miami Open and this week's U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, will partner with fellow Aussie Matthew Christopher Romios to take on Fernando Romboli and John-Patrick Smith in the second men's doubles semifinal.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 at the 2025 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships:

Schedule for Day 5 of U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:00 pm local time: [Q] Jenson Brooksby (USA) vs Aleksandar Kovačević (USA)

Followed by: [1] Tommy Paul (USA) vs [Q] Colton Smith (USA)

Followed by: [4] Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Not before 6:00 pm local time: [2] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs [5] Alex Michelsen

Followed by: [1] Robert Galloway (USA) / Jackson Withrow (USA) vs Federico Agustin Gomez (ARG) / Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

Court 3

Starting at 4:00 pm local time: Fernando Romboli (BRA) / John-Patrick Smith (AUS) vs Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) / Adam Walton (AUS)

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Where to Watch

The tennis fan contingents in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, respectively, can catch the Day 3 action in Houston on the following websites and channels:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - TennisTV

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships 2025: Match Timings

While the afternoon session on Stadium Court will kick off at 12:00 p.m. local time, the first match on Court 3 will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will be the only match played on the court. The evening session on Stadium Court will likely start by 6:00 p.m. local time.

Country Start Time (Stadium Court, Afternoon Session) Start Time (Stadium Court, Evening Session) USA & Canada April 4, 2025, 12:00 pm PDT, 1:00 pm ET April 4, 2025, 6:00 pm PDT, 7:00 pm ET UK April 4, 6:00 pm GMT April 5, 2024, 12:00 am GMT India April 4, 10:30 pm IST April 5, 2025, 4:30 am IST

