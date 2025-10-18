"How brave of Jannik Sinner to move fingers" - Fans ridicule suggestion of Italian 'cheesing over' rumored girlfriend Laila Hasanovic

Several tennis fans recently dismissed the suggestion of Jannik Sinner 'cheesing over' Danish model and influencer Laila Hasanovic, who has been the Italian's rumored girlfriend for months now. The rumors began at this year's French Open, where Hasanovic attended the men's singles final and took her place in Sinner's box to watch the Italian heartbreakingly lose to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller.On Wednesday, October 15, the Dane shared a post on Instagram consisting of ten pictures with the caption:&quot;Lately &lt;3&quot;One of the pictures featured Hasanovic getting her hair done seemingly either for a public appearance or a shoot. Not long after the Dane shared the post, Jannik Sinner 'liked' it, and a loyal fan of the Italian on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that the former World No. 1 is 'cheesing over' Hasanovic.&quot;This may just be Jannik’s way of cheesing over his girl without saying it out loud and i kinda love that,&quot; the fan wrote.However, the suggestion soon faced ridicule as others wondered how Sinner simply liking an Instagram post shared by Hasanovic could be perceived as the Italian 'cheesing over' the Dane.&quot;Wow how brave of him to move fingers,&quot; one fan sarcastically wrote.&quot;Boyfriend reputation so loser like they think liking your girl's ig post is your way of cheesing over her,&quot; commented another.&quot;She is having her hair done, I don't get why she should need support for this. She is doing literally nothing,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;A like? Holy fkn parasocial,&quot; wrote one.&quot;If liking a pic is “cheesing over” then the bar is in hell 😭😭😭,&quot; another added.&quot;They are writing fanfiction in the replies i’m crying,&quot; weighed in yet another fan, taking a swipe at some other Sinner fans who echoed the sentiments of the one who originally made the suggestion.Neither Sinner nor Hasanovic are yet to confirm if they are indeed in a romantic relationship. However, the Italian 'liking' the Dane's recent Instagram post is sure to continue fueling the rumors.Coming to tennis, the World No. 2 is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he finds himself with a great chance of defending his Six Kings Slam crownJannik Sinner set to face reigning No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in final of Six Kings Slam 2025Jannik Sinner in action at the 2025 Six Kings Slam (Source: Getty)Last year, the Six Kings Slam made its debut, bringing together six elite men's tennis players for an exhibition tournament offering a staggering $6 million winner's paycheck in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At the time, Jannik Sinner was the World No. 1, and he did his best to cash in on the lucrative opportunity by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final.The rivals are set to face each other in this year's final as well. Defending champion Jannik Sinner came out on top against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic to reach this year's final, while Carlos Alcaraz received a first-round bye and then dispatched Taylor Fritz in the semis to progress to the last hurdle.Their most recent competitive encounter came in the men's singles final at the 2025 US Open, which Alcaraz won in four sets to dethrone Sinner as the top-ranked men's tennis player in the world.