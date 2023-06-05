"How are calls like this still happening?" - Tennis fans shocked by crucial umpire mistake during Holger Rune-Francisco Cerundolo clash at French Open

The chair umpire's crucial mistake during Holger Rune and Francisco Cerundolo's 2023 French Open fourth-round match has shocked tennis fans worldwide.

Rune recorded a five-set win for the first time in his career against Cerundolo at Roland Garros. Despite encountering physical issues, the sixth-seeded Dane showcased his determination and resilience to secure a thrilling 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10-7) victory over Francisco Cerundolo to advance to the quarterfinals.

A controversial moment occurred during the match when Holger Rune hit the ball after a double bounce that the chair umpire missed. Cerundolo then halted play after witnessing the double bounce and expressed his dissatisfaction to the umpire. However, his complaint resulted in a penalty being imposed on him.

Something is up on Lenglen.



I *think* what happened is that Rune hit the ball after a double bounce, which the umpire didn't see? And then Cerundolo lost the point for stopping play because he saw the double bounce, which the umpire didn't?



Anyway: Rune breaks. Crowd testy.

The incident stirred a wave of disappointment among tennis fans, who took to social media to express their rage. One user blamed the umpire for making the wrong call at a crucial point in the match. The incident occurred during the third set on Cerundolo's serve when Rune had a 2-1 lead in the set and the game was tied at 40-all.

"Such a bad call at a very crucial moment in the match. How are calls like this still happening? This sport can feel so medieval sometimes…," the user wrote.

"Such a bad call at a very crucial moment in the match. How are calls like this still happening? This sport can feel so medieval sometimes…," the user wrote.

Expressing their strong disapproval, another user condemned Holger Rune's behavior as disgraceful. They suggested that the ATP should take action by imposing fines on umpires who make incorrect decisions.

"Disgraceful behavior from Rune,ATP should start handing out fines to umpires that make wrong decisions like this, Hawkeye would have sorted it," the user tweeted.

"Disgraceful behavior from Rune,ATP should start handing out fines to umpires that make wrong decisions like this, Hawkeye would have sorted it," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

And French Open will still state they don't "need" Hawk-eye lmao

That missed call was a game-changer! A video review is necessary to ensure fairness.

And here we go again. Wrong call ruining tennis.

Umpire needs to be held accountable

Don't think you need replays for that one gill if you can't see that you probably shouldn't be umpiring

Highly consequential missed call in Rune-Cerundolo at 1-2 40-40.



Francisco hits a forehand, ball double bounces, Rune throws up lob, Cerundolo verbally pleads for not up call while ball is in the air… hindrance called.



NEED video review on double bounces. Sounds absolutely farcical. Why does tennis refuse to address this stupidity?

Ridiculous umpiring, costly.

A Rune double bounce the umpire is the only one not seeing. Rune gets the break.

Umpire penalized Cerundolo for stopping: "still I don't know how he lost that point!" Terrible umpiring. I feel really bad for Cerundolo, as that was a big game. The double bounce was so clear - literally all the the fans saw it (hence the booing), don't know how the umpire didn't. I think Rune should have conceded the point.

"Moments like this stay with you forever, no matter if you win or lose" - Holger Rune

Holger Rune in action at the 2023 French Open - Day Nine.

In a post-match interview, Holger Rune acknowledged his heartbreaking loss at the Australian Open, where he faced a similar situation of serving for the match but ultimately lost. He was eliminated from the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open by Andrey Rublev, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7(9-11).

Reflecting on his mindset during the decisive match tie-break against Francisco Cerundolo, Rune said that he was trying to relax, enjoy the moment, and focus on playing tennis.

"I had a heartbreaking loss in Australia, where I had this situation. I served for the match and lost and ended up in a Match Tie-break like this, so actually I told myself when we started the Match Tie-break [today] just to relax and play tennis and enjoy [it]," he said.

The 20-year-old also said that he had a great time and that moments like these would stay with him no matter what happened in the game.

"Moments like this stay with you forever, no matter if you win or lose, you just go and enjoy and try to play your best, so I enjoyed every moment," Rune said.

