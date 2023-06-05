"If it were Alcaraz, he would have conceded the point" - Tennis fans call out Holger Rune for unsportsmanlike conduct amidst French Open controversy

Holger Rune's unsportsmanlike behavior in his French Open fourth-round match against Francisco Cerundolo has garnered criticism from tennis fans.

Rune has begun the 2023 French Open on a high note, showcasing impressive performances. In the first round, he triumphed over American Christopher Eubanks, securing a convincing victory that booked him a berth in the second round. His next opponent was set to be Gael Monfils, but the Frenchman had to withdraw, propelling Rune to the third round, where he defeated Genaro Alberto Olivieri to set up a fourth-round clash with Francisco Cerundolo.

The match was a thriller, with Rune emerging victorious at the end of an incredible five-setter, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(10-7). However, a controversial moment occurred during the match when Holger Rune hit the ball after a double bounce that the chair umpire missed.

Francisco Cerundolo then halted play after witnessing the double bounce and expressed his dissatisfaction to the umpire. However, his complaint resulted in a penalty being imposed on him.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Something is up on Lenglen.



I *think* what happened is that Rune hit the ball after a double bounce, which the umpire didn't see? And then Cerundolo lost the point for stopping play because he saw the double bounce, which the umpire didn't?



Anyway: Rune breaks. Crowd testy.

The incident stirred a wave of disappointment among tennis fans, who took to social media to express their rage. One user highlighted that if Carlos Alcaraz had been in Holger Rune's position, he would have acknowledged the double bounce and willingly conceded the point.

"Poor sportsmanship from Rune. If it were Alcaraz, he would have called the double bounce and conceded the point. Still, Cerundolo needs to put it in the past," the user wrote.

Miles Brandt @MilesBrandt2

Still, Cerundolo needs to put it in the past @Gill_Gross Poor sportsmanship from Rune. If it were Alcaraz, he would have called the double bounce and conceded the point.

Another user also criticized the Dane for his perceived unsportsmanlike behavior, writing:

"TC just replayed the video, It was clearly a double bounce and Rune knew it, Rune out right cheated Cerundolo, But it does not surprise me in the least."

Another account was left in disbelief by Rune's actions and posted:

"Unbelievable unsportsmanship (borderline cheating) from Rune. Is that what they teach at the Mouratoglou academy?"

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Liam @LiamFar22459279 @Gill_Gross Never needed replays for double bounces before, The next Gen have no morals, How can you look yourself in the mirror when the cameras can see that your cheating @Gill_Gross Never needed replays for double bounces before, The next Gen have no morals, How can you look yourself in the mirror when the cameras can see that your cheating

AR @Aur22_ @TennisPodcast Disgraceful umpiring and poor sportsmanship from holger, he clearly knew it bounced twice @TennisPodcast Disgraceful umpiring and poor sportsmanship from holger, he clearly knew it bounced twice

Ana Monteiro @armonteir0 @TennisPodcast Why didn't Rune say something?? What's so gentlemanly about this sport??? That was the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen! @TennisPodcast Why didn't Rune say something?? What's so gentlemanly about this sport??? That was the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen!

Joe Ridings @Ridings4Joe @TennisPodcast And reasons like this is why I dislike Rune immensely @TennisPodcast And reasons like this is why I dislike Rune immensely

WtaBet @Wta_Bets @TennisPodcast This guy is doing everything he can to make people dislike him. @TennisPodcast This guy is doing everything he can to make people dislike him.

Game, Bet, Match Podcast @gamebetmatch123 @Gill_Gross Rune also needs to be a better sportsman and concede the point there. Alcaraz surely would have done that @Gill_Gross Rune also needs to be a better sportsman and concede the point there. Alcaraz surely would have done that

Hakaishin @RhuladSengar @Gill_Gross Unfortunately, this is also very unsurprising from Rune. Should have admitted the double bounce. @Gill_Gross Unfortunately, this is also very unsurprising from Rune. Should have admitted the double bounce.

Holger Rune reveals his best form of recovery during big tournaments

Holger Rune in action at the 2023 French Open - Day Nine.

Holger Rune expressed his love for sleeping in a press conference at Roland-Garros and mentioned that he typically sleeps for around 9 to 13 hours if possible.

"Yeah, I sleep a lot. I love to sleep. I probably sleep around, I don't know, 9 to 13 hours if I can. It's a lot (laughter). I really like it," the 20-year-old said.

The Dane said that sleeping is the best form of recovery, as it allows the muscles and the body to relax. He added that he tends to get sufficient sleep so that when he is awake, he can be fully alert and focused.

"I think it's the best recovery that you can have. You know, I actually think the muscle relax, everything relaxes when you sleep, so I try to, you know, every time I can sleep. Then when I'm awake I'm fully awake, yeah," Holger Rune said.

