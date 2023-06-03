Tennis legend Rafael Nadal made a significant announcement on Saturday, June 3, revealing his decision to undergo arthroscopic surgery. It examined his left psoas muscle, which has been the primary cause of Nadal's extended absence from the world of sports.

The surgery announcement came just two weeks after he withdrew from the ongoing French Open. He also made a heartbreaking revelation, saying that 2024 might be his final year competing in the tour.

Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to share some positive news with his fans on the occasion of his 37th birthday. He announced that the surgery was successful. The Spaniard expressed his gratitude to the doctors involved in the procedure, namely Marc Philippon, Jaume Vilaro, and Angel Ruiz-Cotorro.

"Hello everyone. As you know, last night I had surgery. Everything went well, and the arthroscopy was on the left psoas tendon that has kept me out of competition since January," Nadal wrote.

"An old injury to the labrum of my left hip was also regularized, which will surely help the better evolution of the tendon. I want to thank doctors Marc Philippon, Jaume Vilaró and Angel Ruiz-Cotorro for their work," he added.

Rafael Nadal predicted that the expected recovery time is around five months, provided everything goes well.

"I will start progressive functional rehabilitation immediately and the normal recovery process they tell me is 5 months, if all goes well," Nadal wrote.

Despite acknowledging that he is not in the ideal situation he had hoped for, Rafael Nadal thanked his fans for their continuous support and birthday wishes.

"Once again, thank you for all the support you have shown me and that you show me every day. Today also on my birthday. Not in the desired or dreamed place, although THANK YOU anyway," he said.

When can we expect to see Rafael Nadal back in action?

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 3.

Rafael Nadal stated in a recent press conference that despite his victories, the past years have been challenging. He also stressed the need to step away from the game for a short period since he is not fully prepared to compete at the highest level.

Nadal revealed his plan to focus on regenerating his body and did not specify a date for his return.

"They have been difficult years although the victories mask it," he said. "I make a point and part. At this point, without being prepared to be able to compete at the level I need. I have to put a point and aside to my sports career. I am going to try to regenerate my body. I'm not going to set a return date."

However, the 22-time Grand Slam winner mentioned that he is eyeing the Davis Cup at the end of the year for his potential return. Nadal also plans to embrace 2024 with confidence as he believes that it may be his final year in professional tennis.

"When I'm ready, I'll try to be there," he said. "The Davis Cup, at the end of the year, can be an objective. And try to face next year with guarantees in what I think will be my last year."

