"How can anyone have a problem? Any shame?" - Novak Djokovic fans hit back at leading tennis writer's comments on Serb's ATP Finals qualification

Novak Djokovic's ATP Finals qualification, or rather the rule that made it happen, was questioned by a leading tennis journalist, much to the dissent of the Serbian great's fans.

In an article for Tennis, Peter Bodo questioned the ATP for allowing Djokovic's Wimbledon title victory to count as a criterion for his qualification for the 2022 ATP Finals, even though ranking points were taken away from the Grand Slam tournament in the first place. The former World No. 1 was outside the eight qualification spots in the race for the ATP Finals this season but sealed his spot because of the rule that a Grand Slam winner only needs to be in the Top 20 in the race to qualify.

The criticism of the rule, as mentioned in the article, stemmed from the viewpoint that the winner of a tournament that was stripped of ranking points is given a qualification spot for the Finals mainly because of winning the same tournament, thus taking away another player's spot.

Fans reacted to the same by criticizing the article and its writer, with some suggesting that Djokovic would have automatically been in the Top 8 had his points from winning Wimbledon counted.

"This is a truly embarrassing article. Djokovic would have already qualified had ATP actually counted Wimbledon points. This is a long standing rule where slam champions qualify as long as they’re 9th-20th. It’s been there for ages. How can anyone have a problem? Any shame????" one fan wrote.

SRF

"This is a truly embarrassing article. Djokovic would have already qualified had ATP actually counted Wimbledon points. This is a long standing rule where slam champions qualify as long as they're 9th-20th. It's been there for ages. How can anyone have a problem? Any shame????"

"Are you trying to make an issue out of a non-issue? Novak will not qualify by an "exemption" if he finishes 9th-20th in the Race. It will be by right, in virtue of the ATP's long-standing rule. He had to leave 8000 points on the table (besides Wimbledon) and has still done well," another fan said.

The Happy One

"Novak will not qualify by an "exemption" if he finishes 9th-20th in the Race. It will be by right, in virtue of the ATP's long-standing rule.



He had to leave 8000 points on the table (besides Wimbledon) and has still done well."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the same:

SRF: "I'm lost for words, how can anyone have a problem? The guy would have qualified had Wimbledon points counted. He also missed AO/USO points. Embarrassing article"

Milos Popadic

- won a GS

- is #10 in race (well within top20)



"Imagine arguing that the GOAT should not qualify for the ATP finals, even though he: - won a GS - is #10 in race (well within top20) Most impressively, fully met the criteria for ATP finals qualification despite receiving 0 points from the GS win!"

Emac64Tennis: "I don't care at all if someone complains, he deservely earned his qualification, that's the rule (for all the rules' fanatics). That's it."

Mia: "ATP was having a "war" with Wimbledon organisers... Not the players. So they should punish one of their best players ever who won a GS? The rule is not new, it's been around for years. Why the problem now? Is Wimbledon a GS? Yes."

Fantasy Tennis League



"Its not as if its a new rule designed to help Djokovic. The rule has always been there and that aside he has earned his place by virtue of his performances in the events he was able or allowed to play. Rybakina has had a raw deal."

Neno

He alredy has no points from Wimbledon but that is not enough, they want his Grand Slam not count?

Why wouldn't they apply this rule?

With that decision who are they trying to punish? Wimbledon? In what way Wimbledon is affected?

Steve Mas: "This is such BS, Pete. Why is it when Novak follows the rules, people are looking for ways to remove him from competition? They removed his points for winning Wimbledon last year, which makes no sense, but somehow because he won this year but doesn't have the pt total should sit?"

"Raised my level of self-confidence as well as motivation" - Novak Djokovic on winning back-to-back titles in Tel Aviv and Astana

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic wasted no time in returning to form after a three-month layoff, winning his 89th and 90th career titles in Tel Aviv and Astana. The Serb will enter the Paris Masters and ATP Finals on a winning run and said that clinching back-to-back titles has increased his confidence and further motivated him ahead of his last two tournaments this season.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner is the defending champion at the Paris Masters.

"I am going to Paris, preparing for the last two tournaments of the year, the Masters in Paris and the ATP Finals in Turin," Djokovic said in a recent interview with Sportal. "I feel good. These last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won, raised my level of self-confidence as well as motivation. It's kind of natural and normal that when you win, then you want to play more and continue that streak."

Though the Serbian is currently 10th in the ATP Race to Turin for the ATP Finals, he is one of five players to have already secured a spot in the season finale. As a result of that, the player finishing as World No. 8 after the Paris Masters and leading into the Finals will not qualify for the year-end championships.

