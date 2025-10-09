"How can you say no to Jannik Sinner’s advice?" - Jasmine Paolini keeps fellow Italian's tips under wraps amid strong Wuhan Open run

Jasmine Paolini recently said that compatriot Jannik Sinner had some prudent advice for her to improve her game. However, Paolini didn't specifically reveal what advice Sinner gave her. The Italian WTA star is currently participating at the 2025 Wuhan Open, where, as the No. 7 seed, she has secured progress to the third round.

According to Paolini, Sinner pointed out a drawback in her game and communicated how she could work on it to her ex-coach at last year's Davis Cup Finals. Subsequently, her ex-coach relayed the message to her. Speaking to Tennis365, the WTA No. 8 said:

"At the Davis Cup finals last year, my ex-coach Renzo (Furlan) was speaking with Jannik and I was surprised because he said I wasn’t doing something on the court. I can’t say what it is because my opponents will know then!"

Claiming to have heeded the advice from the former ATP No. 1 and four-time Major champion, Jasmine Paolini added:

"My coach came to me and said: ‘Jannik has said you need to do this’. I mean, when Jannik tells you to do something, you just have to do it. How can you say no to Jannik’s advice?"

"Tennis is growing in Italy because of Jannik Sinner" - Jasmine Paolini

Jannik Sinner poses with the men's singles trophy at the 2025 China Open (Source: Getty)

Despite still being only 24, Jannik Sinner's stellar accomplishments so far have already made him the most successful men's tennis player that Italy has produced. Jasmine Paolini, in the same interview with Tennis365, acknowledged her compatriot's profound influence on contemporary Italian tennis and also lauded him for the person he is off the tennis court.

"He is doing unbelievable things on the court and I think people like how he is behaving on and off the court because he is a really nice guy. He is a good role model. That is very good for our sport in Italy and it is good for our sport. Tennis is growing in Italy because of him," Paolini said.

Jannik Sinner has played a pivotal role in Italy being the two-time defending Davis Cup champion and is expected to spearhead his country's charge once again this year at the international men's team tennis event.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini will look to keep her run at the 2025 Wuhan Open going. The 29-year-old, having defeated Yue Yuan 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round after receiving a first-round bye, is set to clash against tenth seed Clara Tauson next at the WTA 1000 hardcourt event.

