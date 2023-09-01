Tennis fans were left devastated over Matteo Berrettini having to be wheeled off the court due to an ankle injury sustained during his second-round clash at the 2023 US Open.

On Thursday, August 31, the Italian took on Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the third round at Flushing Meadows. Rinderknech led 6-4, 5-3 when Berrettini collapsed to the ground after twisting his ankle. The 27-year-old's pain was immediately evident as he cried out in agony while clutching his leg.

The injury appeared ominous as Matteo Berrettini struggled to get to his feet and had to be helped over to the bench by the medical team. The Italian was ultimately forced to retire from the match and was taken off the court in a wheelchair.

Several fans lamented Berrettini's poor luck persisting in a season marred by injuries.

"I can't... like how can someone be this unlucky?" a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Oh no! That's so sad. Not him again. What kind of luck is this? I hope it's nothing serious," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

"This is so heartbreaking poor Matteo :(," one user posted.

Expand Tweet

Other expressed their sympathy for Berrettini and wished him a swift recovery.

"Tough luck Matteo. I hope you recover soon. Take your time lad," one fan shared.

Expand Tweet

"Jesus, this man can't get a break. It really feels cruel at this point, it's like universe is saying 'no' to his career. Feel sorry for the Matteo, I really do. Hope he can recover from this one quickly," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions to Matteo Berrettini being wheeled out of the US Open:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Arthur Rinderknech to face Andrey Rublev after Matteo Berrettini's retirement sends him through to US Open 3R

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 US Open

Arthur Rindknech advanced to the third round of the a Grand Slam for the first time in his career after Matteo Berrettini was forced to retire from their clash at the 2023 US Open.

The Frenchman will lock horns with Andrey Rublev for a place in the fourth round on Saturday, September 2. Rublev came through with a 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Gael Monfils in the second round.

Should Rinderknech upset the eighth seed, he will take on the winner of the match between Michael Mmoh and Jack Draper in the fourth round.

Mmoh advanced to the third round after handing John Isner the final loss of his professional career. Draper, on the other hand, defeated 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to make the Round of 32.