How Carlos Alcaraz can challenge Novak Djokovic in race for year-end World No. 1 at Shanghai Masters 2023

The closely-contested battle for the year-end World No. 1 spot is intensifying, with Carlos Alcaraz challenging Novak Djokovic for the top spot in the ATP Race to Turin.

Djokovic reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open, making a triumphant return to Flushing Meadows and clinching his record 24th Grand Slam title. The Serb holds the top spot in the ATP rankings with 11,545 points to name, establishing a big lead over the Spaniard, who is in second place with 8,715 points.

However, their gap in the race to the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin is much narrower, with the 24-time Grand Slam champion holding a mere 580-point lead. The Serb currently has 8,945 points to his name, compared to Alcaraz's 8,365.

The narrow gap in the ATP Race stems from the Spaniard's early-finish to his season last year due to an abdominal tear. During the same period, Djokovic clinched victories at the Astana Open and ATP Finals, along with a runner-up finish at the Paris Masters, accumulating a significant number of points.

Consequently, while the 24-time Grand Slam champion has a substantial amount of points to defend for the remainder of the season, Alcaraz does not face the same pressure.

With the Serb opting to skip the Asian swing this season, the 20-year-old has a golden opportunity to surge ahead in the ATP Race and close in on the year-end World No. 1 ranking. Following a semifinal run at the 2023 China Open, Alcaraz will be in action at the Shanghai Masters.

Reaching the final in Shanghai will net the Spaniard 600 points, effectively closing his 580-point gap to the World No. 1 in the ATP Race. Furthermore, winning his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title would significantly better the two-time Grand Slam champion's chances of challenging the Serb for the year-end World No. 1 ranking.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner have claimed four of the eight coveted spots for the 2023 ATP Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz on dethroning Novak Djokovic: "By playing in Shanghai Masters, I have the opportunity to get close to No. 1"

The Serb and Carlos Alcaraz

During his campaign at the 2023 China Open, Carlos Alcaraz said that Novak Djokovic's decision to skip the Asian swing had given him the opportunity to close their gap in the ATP Race.

"I think Novak Djokovic defends some points soon, in the race he is like 700 or 800 points ahead. By playing these two tournaments and Novak Djokovic does not participate I have the opportunity to get closer to number one," he said.

The Spaniard expressed his determination to perform well at the China Open and Shanghai Masters in order to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from the Serb.

"That is the meaning of these two tournaments, to be able to do well here in Beijing and Shanghai and be able to regain number one soon. If I don't achieve it and get closer to it, it will also be great, because there are still some tournaments ahead," he added.

Following a bye in the first round, Carlos Alcaraz will take on the winner of the match between Nuno Borges and Gregoire Barrere to commence his campaign in Shanghai.

