Emma Raducanu will not be defending her third-round appearance from last year’s Madrid Open in 2023 and the news has left tennis fans worried.

On Wednesday, April 26, it was announced that Emma Raducanu had withdrawn from the WTA 1000 Madrid Open due to a hand injury. The news was made public just hours before the British tennis player was expected to contest her opening match against Bulgarian lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova for a spot in the Round of 64 match against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Raducanu has now been replaced by lucky loser Julia Grabher from Austria.

With a career-high ranking of World No. 10 but current ranking of World No. 85, Emma Raducanu’s latest setback comes at a consequential time as her absence means she will be dropping out of the World’s Top 100 for the first time since earning her place on the meritorious list after her historic US Open triumph.

The Madrid Open withdrawal is also the 20-year-old’s third such exit in 2023 alone. Emma Raducanu started this year’s campaign with an appearance at the ASB Classic in New Zealand, where she had to retire in the second-round after rolling her left ankle mid-match. The athlete also opted out of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, due to tonsilitis. Raducanu made a string of withdrawals due to various issues in 2022 as well.

Noticing a worrying trend in the Grand Slam champion’s young career, tennis fans shared their reactions on Twitter.

Many fans expressed concerns about Raducanu's mental health and were all the more empathetic about her frosty press-conference just hours before the negative revelation.

"Well I’d be pretty miserable in press if my body kept letting me down every week and people still expected it to magically go away. Poor Emma," one fan said.

Poor Emma Well I’d be pretty miserable in press if my body kept letting me down every week and people still expected it to magically go awayPoor Emma Well I’d be pretty miserable in press if my body kept letting me down every week and people still expected it to magically go away 😢 Poor Emma 💔

Other fans opined that the Brit's talent and hard work were failing to translate, owing to an injury-plagued young career.

"All the talent, all the work, the body just keeps saying no," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Piscean1 @piranhaC4455990 @Emmagoatcanu Now we know why she was so uncommunicative. @Emmagoatcanu Now we know why she was so uncommunicative. 😢

Chris Denton @severusd @the_LTA



Get a grip, or she'll retire. @MutuaMadridOpen Emma Raducanu is clearly in total meltdown, and yet the LTA does nothing. She's an amazing talent, but from the moment she inexplicably sacked the coaching team that had just helped her to a slam title, it's been mostly freefall.Get a grip, or she'll retire. @the_LTA @MutuaMadridOpen Emma Raducanu is clearly in total meltdown, and yet the LTA does nothing. She's an amazing talent, but from the moment she inexplicably sacked the coaching team that had just helped her to a slam title, it's been mostly freefall. Get a grip, or she'll retire.

DanRodenby @DRodenbyTennis I fear for Raducanu & her career. Too much happening, too quickly. Media hype, false stories, changes in coaches, injuries, instant stardom, weight of expectation. A break, followed by competing at a lower-level would be her best option, imo. Regain confidence & build experience. I fear for Raducanu & her career. Too much happening, too quickly. Media hype, false stories, changes in coaches, injuries, instant stardom, weight of expectation. A break, followed by competing at a lower-level would be her best option, imo. Regain confidence & build experience.

Steve R @str59 @TheTennisTalker I really do feel sorry for her. A bad grass court season and more unkind press coverage might just finish it for her. Wouldn’t be surprised to see her walk away from the game. Her mental health must be in a very different place to where it was 18 months ago. @TheTennisTalker I really do feel sorry for her. A bad grass court season and more unkind press coverage might just finish it for her. Wouldn’t be surprised to see her walk away from the game. Her mental health must be in a very different place to where it was 18 months ago.

Laura Sebastian @Laurasebas21 @TheTennisTalker She is having a mental breakdown and no one seems to notice.When our body is not ok it will affect our head sonner or later.I think she was going to play today but after all the repercursion her interview had she became more fragile than she already was.Poor girl. @TheTennisTalker She is having a mental breakdown and no one seems to notice.When our body is not ok it will affect our head sonner or later.I think she was going to play today but after all the repercursion her interview had she became more fragile than she already was.Poor girl.

💙skybluedi💙 @chesrerbe I have never known a tennis player to withdraw from a tournament as much as Emma raducanu does.I wonder if she has a psychologist because I think she needs one ,something isn’t right with her ,I hope she does get help,doesn’t help when she keeps changing coaches either I have never known a tennis player to withdraw from a tournament as much as Emma raducanu does.I wonder if she has a psychologist because I think she needs one ,something isn’t right with her ,I hope she does get help,doesn’t help when she keeps changing coaches either

Gina @ginadee2611 @MutuaMadridOpen @EmmaRaducanu @WTA Get well soon Emma. Your answers at the presser prove that you've been under a huge amount of pressure. Take care of your mental health and don't let the haters drive you into depression. @MutuaMadridOpen @EmmaRaducanu @WTA Get well soon Emma. Your answers at the presser prove that you've been under a huge amount of pressure. Take care of your mental health and don't let the haters drive you into depression.

dylon @dylonthoms I don’t keep up with the WTA as close at the ATP but another injury for Raducanu?? She just cannot stay healthy at all. Since that US Open title, I can’t think of anything major she’s done. Body seems to be betraying her. I don’t keep up with the WTA as close at the ATP but another injury for Raducanu?? She just cannot stay healthy at all. Since that US Open title, I can’t think of anything major she’s done. Body seems to be betraying her.

brenda attale @brenda_attale I’m not part of team #raducanu but I believe she needs to pause, regroup and rebuild strength in order to come back to level she was at the #USOpen21 I’m not part of team #raducanu but I believe she needs to pause, regroup and rebuild strength in order to come back to level she was at the #USOpen21.

Ashish @AshishOdysseus @MutuaMadridOpen @EmmaRaducanu @WTA This is getting out of hand now. Not playing but still getting injured. Worrying! @MutuaMadridOpen @EmmaRaducanu @WTA This is getting out of hand now. Not playing but still getting injured. Worrying!

JPMelly @JPMelly1 @josemorgado All the stars aligned when she won 20 sets lost 0 at the US Open. Will never happen again at a Slam! @josemorgado All the stars aligned when she won 20 sets lost 0 at the US Open. Will never happen again at a Slam!

yeah, no @its_Burgos_DAY @josemorgado All jokes aside, it seems like her body might not be built for professional tennis @josemorgado All jokes aside, it seems like her body might not be built for professional tennis

How has Emma Raducanu fared in 2023?

Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu started the 2023 season under new coach Sebastian Sachs at the ASB Classic, where she faced a second-round retirement. This was followed by a second-round exit at the Australian Open against American teenage sensation Coco Gauff.

Raducanu then pulled out of the inaugural ATX Open due to tonsilitis, and took a pause from competing throughout February. She resumed her campaign in Indian Wells, where she staged an impressive run, making it to the fourth round before falling to Iga Swiatek.

The Brit was handed a tough draw at the Miami Open and crashed out in the opening round against 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu. Soon after, Emma Raducanu revealed that she has been dealing with a recurring wrist injury and will be consulting specialists to tackle the long-standing issue.

After her Sunshine Double campaign, the 20-year-old took yet another break before her most recent participation in the WTA 500 in Stuttgart, where she was handed a straight-sets defeat in the first round by 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Having accumulated a mere five wins along with five losses, Emma Raducanu will hope to recover from her latest injury in time for her scheduled participation at the WTA 1000 Italian Open.

