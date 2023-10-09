"How encouraging for other players" - Christopher Eubanks appearing in advert mere months after "trolling for points" earns tennis journalist's praise

Christopher Eubanks' remarkable journey this season, from grinding it out in Challenger events to starring in advertisements, earned praise from tennis journalist Jon Wertheim.

Eubanks, who commenced the season outside the top 100 in the ATP rankings, is currently ranked World No. 32, largely due to his outstanding performances during the grass court season. The American won his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Open in the lead up to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In his debut main-draw appearance at SW19, the 27-year-old kicked off his campaign with a win over Thiago Monteiro. He then upset 12th seed Cameron Norrie to advance past the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Eubanks continued his impressive run with a straight sets victory over Christopher O'Connell. Subsequently, he secured a hard-fought five-set win over fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The American faced off against third seed Daniil Medvedev for a place in semifinals, narrowly losing to the Russian after a five-set battle. Following his Wimbledon campaign, the 27-year-old broke into the ATP top 30 for the first time, securing a career-high ranking of World No. 29.

Jon Wertheim recently took to social media and shared an image of an advertisement for Vita Coco coconut water, displayed on a fridge at a bodega in Manhattan. The advert featured Christopher Eubanks promoting the drink's hydration benefits, using a photograph taken during his Wimbledon campaign.

Wertheim expressed his delight at the 27-year-old's success. He also highlighted the American's journey, from competing in Challenger events earlier in the season to now appearing in adverts, as an encouraging example for other players.

"Did a double take when I just walked by this… Good for ⁦@chris_eubanks96⁩ ….And how encouraging for other players…One day you’re trolling for points at South Korean challengers. A few months (and wins) later, you adorn the fridge of Manhattan bodegas….," Wertheim posted on X.

Christopher Eubanks suffers defeat to Casper Ruud in Shanghai Masters 3R

Christopher Eubanks recently took part in the 2023 Shanghai Masters, entering the ATP Masters 1000 event as the 29th seed. Following a bye in the first round, the American defeated Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in his tournament opener.

The 27-year-old locked horns with eighth seed Casper Ruud in the third round. The Norwegian secured a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win over the World No. 32 to advance to the fourth round.

Following his win over Christopher Eubanks, Ruud will face off against Fabian Maroszan for a place in the quarterfinals. Marozsan defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-3 to book his spot in the fourth round.