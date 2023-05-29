"How do you go from pushing Nadal to 5 sets to this?" - Tennis world in disbelief after Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to shock 1R exit at Roland Garros

The tennis world was stunned by Felix Auger-Aliassime’s shock defeat to Fabio Fognini in the first round of the 2023 French Open on Monday. The World No. 10 was ousted in straight sets by the 130th-ranked Italian 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.
The Canadian became the first top 10 player to exit this year’s clay court Grand Slam in the men's singles, and later admitted to being sick the previous night in his post-match conference. Auger-Aliassime also took a bathroom break and a medical time-out during the first two sets.
Last year, Felix-Auger Aliassime had a stellar run in Paris, taking 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal to five sets before falling in the quarterfinals. Fans expressed their disbelief at the stark contrast from that performance as he went down easily in the 2023 edition.
Tennis analyst Jose Morgado stated this season has been a “nightmare” for the Canadian.
“#10 Felix Auger-Aliassime is the first top 10 player to lose in the #RolandGarros men's singles draw. 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 for Fabio Fognini, who can be and was very good. Felix, though, clearly struggled to move. It's been a nightmare season…” he wrote.
Another user expressed that tennis was “crazy” as a player who took Nadal to five sets crashed out in the first round.
“Auger Aliassime. From the best challenge Nadal had at last years FO to eliminated in R1 to Fognini. Tennis is crazy,” they wrote.
Others acknowledged that Felix Auger-Aliassime did not look fit enough to continue playing and thought he should have retired.
“Yeah, sick all night” - Felix Auger-Aliassime reveals the reason for his shock defeat
Speaking in the post-match press conference, Felix Auger-Aliassime revealed he was sick all night and did not get sleep leading up to his first-round clash with Italian Fabio Fognini.
He also added that his shoulder was still not in great shape.
“Yeah. I mean, the shoulder is not great, but that wasn't the issue today. I got a bit sick last night, didn't really sleep. Yeah, sick all night,” said the World No. 10.
The 22-year-old admitted he could not move and was experiencing cramps after the first set.
“I tried to see the doctor, see what I could take, but after one set, you know, just cramping and just can't move anymore,” he added.
With a win-loss record of 13-9, the Canadian has had a tough season so far. He will hope to get healthy and come back for the grass swing next month.