"How do you get a draw that easy being a non seed lol": Fans react to Rafael Nadal's draw at Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal's draw at the Brisbane International 2024 received a lot of response from tennis fans.

The Spaniard will be competing for the first time since last year's Australian Open and will face a qualifier in the opening round. He will take on either eighth seed Aslan Karatsev or Max Purcell in the Round of 16 if he progresses.

Fourth seed Ugo Humbert is a potential opponent for the Spaniard in the quarterfinals while he could face the likes of Andy Murray or Grigor Dimitrov if he reaches the semifinals.

Several fans took to X to give their thoughts on Nadal's draw, with one claiming that he got a very easy draw despite being a non seed.

"How do you get a draw that easy being a non seed lol," the fan's tweet read.

One fan claimed that a semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray was "the dream".

"Nadal-Murray SF is the dream," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan said that the Spaniard's draw could have been a lot worse.

"Guysss! It could have gone MUCH MUCH MUCH worse. Round 1 possible hardest opponents from qualies: Cressy, Schwartzman, Thiem, Machac. Obviously Karatsev and Humbert are super hard but, considered that Rafa is unseeded, it was the less worse we could have asked for," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Rafael Nadal: "I can't have super long-term goals because I don't see myself playing a super long time"

Rafael Nadal practicing ahead of the Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal recently claimed that he does not have long-term goals in Tennis because he does not see himself playing for a long time. The Spaniard added that he needed to accept the adversity and approach each day with the right spirit.

"I can't have super long-term goals because I don't see myself playing a super long time. I don't know how things are going to keep going. I'm not a player who tries to predict what can happen in the short term, and it's even tougher in the medium period of time. I need to accept the adversity and that it's not going to be perfect, just come with the right spirit every day," Nadal said, via TennisMajors.com.

After the Brisbane International, Nadal will next compete at the Australian Open by using a protected ranking. This will be the first Grand Slam since the 2005 edition of the Melbourne Major where the Spaniard will be unseeded.

The 37-year-old had a disastrous title defense at the 2023 Australian Open. He beat Jack Draper in the opening round before losing to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round in straight sets.

