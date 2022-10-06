"How do you get the one thing you need to get right wrong"- Tennis fans notice peculiar detail in Rafael Nadal's Mexico and South America exhibition matches announcement

In late November, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will go on an exhibition tour of South America and Mexico. They collaborated on a quick video announcement, which Ruud posted on social media.

In the clip, the 23-year-old can be seen asking for a French Open revenge match against Nadal.

"Let me think… Ok, I know what we can do. We can play a match in Buenos Aires. I give you the [chance for] revenge there and if you win; I treat you to a barbecue…" Nadal said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion defeated Ruud in the Roland Garros final earlier this year to claim his 14th title in Paris. The Spaniard responded to the Norwegian's request by saying:

"Do you know what? I’ll give you 5 matches to take revenge: one in Buenos Aires, another in Bogota, another in Quito, another in Belo Horizonte and another one in Ciudad de Mexico. Are they enough?"

In a feature poster released for the same, Nadal can be seen holding the tennis racket in his right hand — which isn't his dominant hand in tennis — while playing a shot.

Tennis enthusiasts caught this mistake and pointed it out on social media. One user criticized the organizers and questioned how incorrect details were used to create the picture.

"How do you get the ONE thing you need to get right wrong," the user wrote.

Another fan questioned the absurdities surrounding tennis graphics nowadays.

"Why is Nadal right handed here? What’s the matter with tennis graphics lately?" a fan wrote.

Another fan accused the person who created the poster of not knowing who Nadal is.

"Clearly the one who made the image does not know who Nadal is (via translation)," a tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Natalia @Natalia24001388 @tennisfestmx @RafaelNadal @CasperRuud98 @Orlegi_Sports @somagrp The whole thing about this match will be Rafa playing right-handed and Casper as a lefty, right? @tennisfestmx @RafaelNadal @CasperRuud98 @Orlegi_Sports @somagrp The whole thing about this match will be Rafa playing right-handed and Casper as a lefty, right?

"It’s a sad day for me" - Rafael Nadal on Roger Federer's retirement

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, retired from tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup in London. On September 23, he teamed up with longtime adversary Rafael Nadal to compete in a doubles match, which served as his farewell encounter.

In light of the Swiss maestro calling time on his career, Nadal took to social media to pay tribute to his longtime adversary.

"Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court," Rafael Nadal wrote.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at the Laver Cup," he added.

