"How are you going to deny the man who won 3 Slams in a row and was 1 win away from sealing the Calendar Slam"- Tennis fans on Novak Djokovic being denied the Laureus Sportsman Award

Novak Djokovic had one of the best ever seasons by an ATP player in 2021, falling one match short of winning the Calendar Slam. After winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the World No. 1 fell to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open.

The Serb was also in line to complete the Golden Slam, but lost out in the semifinals of the Olympics to eventual winner Alexander Zverev. But despite all those achievements, the 20-time Grand Slam champion did not win the 2022 Lauerus Sportsman of the Year Award.

Laureus @LaureusSport



Max Verstappen

Awarded on Sunday to the athlete with the best performance last year, the honor went to 2021 Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman beat out five-time defending champion Lewis Hamilton in the final race of the season in controversial fashion, becoming the fourth youngest title winner in the event's history.

Alongside Verstappen and Novak Djokovic, NFL superstar Tom Brady, footballer Robert Lewandowski, swimmer Caeleb Dressel and athlete Eliud Kipchoge were all nominated but could not beat out the 24-year-old.

While F1 fans were more than happy about the Red Bull driver taking home the prize, tennis fans were decidedly not. Many took to social media to express their displeasure at the decision, remarking that the World No. 1 ought to have been the rightful winner since he came to the cusp of making history.

"With all due respect to Max [Verstappen], what he’s achieved is incredible but how are you going to deny the man who won 3 Slams in a row and was one win away from sealing the Calendar year Slam + broke the record for most weeks at #1 …? You lot are embarrassing," one fan lamented.

Raiyan Rafiq @NovakDjokerFans



"With all due respect to Max, what he's achieved is incredible but how are you going to deny the man who won 3 slams in a row and was one win away from sealing the Calendar year slam + broke the record for most weeks at #1 …? You lot are embarrassing," one fan lamented.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 It’s pretty obvious how much I love Max but Novak’s achievement in 2021 were extraordinary. I really thought Max will lose it to Novak but the exact opposite happened. Max Verstappen won the Laureus. It’s pretty obvious how much I love Max but Novak’s achievement in 2021 were extraordinary. I really thought Max will lose it to Novak but the exact opposite happened. Max Verstappen won the Laureus.

"Novak Djokovic winning 27/28 matches, Winning 3 Slams, Reaching Final in the 4th, Losing ok in SF in Olympics in one of his best Tennis season is not enough to win Laureus World Sportsman of the year Award. Individual sport>> Team sport," another fan posted.

Sindura @sinosportifiz NOVAK DJOKOVIC winning 27/28 matches, Winning 3 Slams, Reaching Final in the 4th, Losing ok in SF in Olympics in one of his best Tennis season is not enough to win Laureus World Sportsman of the year Award. Individual sport>> Team sport. NOVAK DJOKOVIC winning 27/28 matches, Winning 3 Slams, Reaching Final in the 4th, Losing ok in SF in Olympics in one of his best Tennis season is not enough to win Laureus World Sportsman of the year Award. Individual sport>> Team sport.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 I love both Novak Djokovic & Max Verstappen. And Laureus was won by Max. Even I believe Novak’s achievement were extraordinary in 2021 & was fav to win Laureus, but that doesn’t give anyone the authority to discredit Max Verstappen! He earned his maiden title against 7 times WDC! I love both Novak Djokovic & Max Verstappen. And Laureus was won by Max. Even I believe Novak’s achievement were extraordinary in 2021 & was fav to win Laureus, but that doesn’t give anyone the authority to discredit Max Verstappen! He earned his maiden title against 7 times WDC!

"Unpopular opinion maybe but I think Novak [Djokovic] should’ve won that sportsman of the year award. To me at least, winning 3 slams and reaching the final in the 4th is a more impressive achievement," one account wrote.

Harry @cfc_couch Unpopular opinion maybe but I think Novak should’ve won that sportsman of the year award. To me at least, winning 3 slams and reaching the final in the 4th is a more impressive achievement. Unpopular opinion maybe but I think Novak should’ve won that sportsman of the year award. To me at least, winning 3 slams and reaching the final in the 4th is a more impressive achievement.

Aryan (3-1) @keyboardspamms



"Djokovic probs had the most historic year in men's tennis in terms of records. Got most weeks at no1. Matched GS total. DCGS. Won 27/28 GS matches. Verstappen winning it is bs. Safety car merchant," another fan posted.

Saiffers 🍽 @SaifSmacks @AncaIoa21 This so true. They never give awards and recognition to the ACTUAL players who are the best and are deserving. Always to someone who is a little worse than the rest that need a little bright moment. @AncaIoa21 This so true. They never give awards and recognition to the ACTUAL players who are the best and are deserving. Always to someone who is a little worse than the rest that need a little bright moment.

Many were of the opinion that the World No. 1's achievements in an individual sport like tennis should have counted for more than Verstappen winning in a team sport. Another popular opinion that was brought up was that the Serb was robbed by the Lauerus foundation due to "political pressure," possibly referring to his tarnished public image of being an openly unvaccinated athlete.

"How Novak [Djokovic] didn't win LAUREUS world sportsman of the year for his achievement in 2021 but Nadal won for his achievement in 2020 can never be explained by anyone. Also shows if you side with establishment you get to collect your coins," one user tweeted.

Mahesh S Wali @MaheshS_Wali



"How Novak didn't win LAUREUS world sportsman of the year for his achievement in 2021 but Nadal won for his achievement in 2020 can never be explained by anyone. Also shows if you side with establishment you get to collect your coins," one user tweeted.

The Sportsman @TheSportsman



✍️



#Wimbledon2022 | #Tennis

Anca Ioana @AncaIoa21 The fact that Djokovic didn’t win the “sportsman of the year” for what he did in 2021 just validates his greatness. The fact that Djokovic didn’t win the “sportsman of the year” for what he did in 2021 just validates his greatness. https://t.co/ltYapxeZOT

"To declare the best athlete of the year someone who won suspiciously, and at the same time ignore the athlete who won 3 GS in a row and reached the finals of the 4th GS due to political pressure..." another account wrote.

AACH @AACH88132127



"To declare the best athlete of the year someone who won suspiciously, and at the same time ignore the athlete who won 3 GS in a row and reached the finals of the 4th GS due to political pressure..." another account wrote.

Louise C. @Lou__007



"It's not a real award if they refuse to acknowledge the best player in the sport. Makes it a joke, given out by 🤡," one fan remarked.

🦋 Yolita🐊 @Yolitatennis



"It explains why Nadal won it in a year he did not finish as #1, he was not even the best tennis player of the season,let alone the best sportsman.



Yet Novak doesn't win in a year he broke many historic records.



It's a joke award now, like the Moet&Chandon awards," another fan wrote.

Novak Djokovic is the tennis player with the second-most Lauerus Sportsman awards, only behind Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic has won the Laureus Sportsman Award on four occasions till date

Novak Djokovic might have lost out on the 2022 Laureus Sportsman award, but he is still the tennis player with the second-most wins to his name. The 34-year-old has won the award four times till date, taking it home in 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

José Morgado @josemorgado Novak Djokovic is the Men's Sportsman for the Year for Laureus. His 4th, after 2012, 2015 and 2016. Novak Djokovic is the Men's Sportsman for the Year for Laureus. His 4th, after 2012, 2015 and 2016. https://t.co/c3XljCYfYD

Only Roger Federer has more wins among his colleagues, with the Swiss winning the award four times in a row between 2005 and 2008 and most recently in 2018. Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, has been bestowed with the honor twice till date, in 2011 and 2021.

