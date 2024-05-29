"How did I do?" - Nick Kyrgios urges Carlos Alcaraz to rate his bicep flex on the tennis court

Nick Kyrgios recently reached out to Carlos Alcaraz for his take on the former's bicep flex on the tennis court. Alcaraz is currently in Paris for his 2024 French Open campaign.

Alcaraz is defending his semifinal run at Roland Garros. He has already advanced to the second round with a thumping win over qualifier Jeffrey John Wolf in the first on Sunday, May 26. He hit five aces and broke Wolf's serve a staggering nine times to secure a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 win on Philippe Chatrier.

On the other hand, it's been more than a year and a half since Kyrgios played in a Major (the 2022 US Open was his last appearance). Moreover, he hasn't stepped on the courts of Roland Garros after a second-round loss to Kevin Anderson in 2017.

The Aussie has pivoted towards roles such as podcast host, analyst, and commentator, after sustaining multiple injuries in 2023. He worked for Eurosport to cover the Australian Open earlier this year and participated in a chat about biceps with Carlos Alcaraz after the Spaniard overcame Richard Gasquet in his opener.

"I’ve noticed that you’re wearing the singlet and your biceps look amazing, your body looks amazing. Did you want to wear the singlet because I wore the singlet the last couple of years, is that where you got your inspiration from," Kyrgios asked Alcaraz.

"I had to, you know, scare the opponents in a certain way! Not with my forehand or my backhand, with my arms," the World No. 3 joked.

Kyrgios has sparked the bicep conversation once again as he recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a photo of him flexing his right arm in the middle of a practice session. He asked Alcaraz to rate his pose, writing:

"Carlos Alcaraz how did I do?"

Carlos Alcaraz to face qualifier Jesper de Jong in French Open 2024 second round

Carlos Alcaraz in action at Roland Garros. GETTY

Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to lock horns with Jesper de Jong from the Netherlands in the second round of the 2024 French Open on Wednesday, May 29. It will notably be his first-ever on-court meeting with de Jong.

23-year-old Jong entered the main draw with straight-set wins over Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Dennis Novak, and Jeffrey John Wolf in the qualifying stages. In the first round, he defeated Britain's Jack Draper in a five-setter that lasted for four hours and 12 minutes.

de Jong won the first two sets but Draper fought back to win the third and fourth. The Dutch, however, kept his cool and crossed the line in the fifth set to clinch a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7(3), 3-6, 6-3 win to set up a meeting with the third seed Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.