"How I’m showing up to the rest of my matches" - Venus Williams stuns in extravagant look in new photoshoot on tennis court after Canadian Open exit

Venus Williams recently flaunted an exquisite ensemble in a photoshoot on a tennis court following her exit from the Canadian Open.

Williams had secured a wildcard entry into the main draw of the Canadian Open and arrived in Montreal to compete in the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament. However, her best efforts went into vain as the American was defeated by compatriot Madison Keys in straight-sets (6-2, 7-5) in the first round.

The match marked the sixth encounter between the two, with Keys emerging victorious for the fourth time against Williams with a consistent and impressive performance from the baseline.

Venus Williams recently took to social media to share a couple of pictures of herself in an exquisite and vibrant ensemble during a photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar US.

The former World No. 1 jokingly expressed her desire to sport the ensemble during her future matches.

"How I’m showing up to the rest of my matches 😅 ," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

"I don't want to be a full-time coach" - Venus Williams rules out a career in tennis post-retirement

Venus Williams at the 2022 Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Venus Williams recently expressed her perspective on coaching in the future. She openly acknowledged her fondness for spending time on tennis courts with beginners. However, the American made it clear that she does not aspire to pursue a career as a full-time tennis coach.

With seven Grand Slam singles titles and 14 women's doubles Majors to her name, Williams is undoubtedly a legend of the game who commands awe from both players and fans. However, it appears that no young player will have the privilege of having Venus Williams as their full-time coach.

During a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, the former World No. 1 stated that she would not commit to a full-time coaching position since she has dedicated the majority of her life to the sport and has a desire to venture into other aspects of life. However, she did express a genuine interest in providing guidance to aspiring young players.

“Yes. I do not want to be a full-time tennis coach because I’ve spent so much time on tennis and it’s really important to explore other things in life. But I would love to give advice to anyone who wants it and spend some time on the court with young people. And I actually love spending time on the court with beginners,” Williams said.

