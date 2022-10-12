"How this incompetent idiot still has a job is the biggest mystery of 2022"- Tennis fans react to Craig Tiley declaring that Australian Open 'will not lobby' for Novak Djokovic in visa situation

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open situation has slowly started to become the dominant topic of discussion in the tennis world. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley recently added fuel to the fire, stating that Tennis Australia will not try to persuade the Australian government to grant the Serb an exemption and overturn his three-year visa ban.
As things stand, Djokovic cannot enter Australia to play in the 2023 Australian Open as his deportation from Down Under earlier this year renders him unable to enter the country until January 2025. Tiley, who is also the CEO of Tennis Australia, said the Serb will need to sort out the situation with the government himself and will not get assistance from tournament organizers or Tennis Australia on the matter.
Tiley's comments drew a wide range of reactions from tennis fans, many of whom criticized him for getting involved and helping the unvaccinated Serbian tennis great get an exemption to enter Australia for the 2022 edition in the first place, which led to the deportation and visa saga.
"How this incompetent idiot still has a job is the biggest mystery of 2022," read a fan's post on Reddit, replying to Tiley's comments.
"Pity Craig Tilly and AO didn’t do that in Jan 22 instead of trying to bend the Federal Governments rules," one fan wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, others opined that Tiley and Tennis Australia are doing the right thing by not getting involved in governmental procedures this time around.
"Depending on the outcome, we would welcome him to the Australian Open" - Craig Tiley on Novak Djokovic
In the same statement, Craig Tiley stated that the matter is entirely between Novak Djokovic and the federal government, and that the Australian Open organizers would accept either outcome. If the nine-time Australian Open champion is granted an exemption and his ban is overturned, they will welcome him into the tournament. Meanwhile, if he is unsuccessful, they will still stay out of it and not lobby for his participation.
"At this point ... Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that," Craig Tiley said, according to Reuters.
"It's not a matter we can lobby on. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open."
Djokovic last played in the Australian Open in 2021 and defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final to win his 18th Grand Slam singles title. He has never lost an Australian Open final with a 9-0 win-loss record.