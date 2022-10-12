Create

"How this incompetent idiot still has a job is the biggest mystery of 2022"- Tennis fans react to Craig Tiley declaring that Australian Open 'will not lobby' for Novak Djokovic in visa situation

By Aayush Majumdar
Modified Oct 12, 2022 08:46 PM IST
Novak Djokovic and Craig Tiley (R).

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open situation has slowly started to become the dominant topic of discussion in the tennis world. Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley recently added fuel to the fire, stating that Tennis Australia will not try to persuade the Australian government to grant the Serb an exemption and overturn his three-year visa ban.

As things stand, Djokovic cannot enter Australia to play in the 2023 Australian Open as his deportation from Down Under earlier this year renders him unable to enter the country until January 2025. Tiley, who is also the CEO of Tennis Australia, said the Serb will need to sort out the situation with the government himself and will not get assistance from tournament organizers or Tennis Australia on the matter.

Tiley's comments drew a wide range of reactions from tennis fans, many of whom criticized him for getting involved and helping the unvaccinated Serbian tennis great get an exemption to enter Australia for the 2022 edition in the first place, which led to the deportation and visa saga.

"How this incompetent idiot still has a job is the biggest mystery of 2022," read a fan's post on Reddit, replying to Tiley's comments.
"Pity Craig Tilly and AO didn’t do that in Jan 22 instead of trying to bend the Federal Governments rules," one fan wrote on Twitter.
@TennisPodcast Pity Craig Tilly and AO didn’t do that in Jan 22 instead of trying to bend the Federal Governments rules

Meanwhile, others opined that Tiley and Tennis Australia are doing the right thing by not getting involved in governmental procedures this time around.

@TennisPodcast Tiley rightly learning from last year's shambles. But I'm confident Djokovic will be allowed to play in 23.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

@TennisPodcast Tiley keeping his mouth (mostly) shut for once. If djokos not reinstated then it’s another shambles. It’s time for him to start cleaning up at the slams again!
@cnni He was banned for 3 years I think, just like anyone else who has had their visa revoked. He should not have any special treatment... He is the same as the rest of us
Makes sense, apart from him still being unvaccinated he has a 3 year ban on entering the country after the debacle last year.I think he'll be allowed in but I also think it's a good thing that Tiley isn't going to make the same mistakes as last year. twitter.com/christophclare…
Never mind.He will be back in No 1 without playing in US and Australia and that’s awesome. twitter.com/christophclare…
@TennisPodcast Tilley and AO should not have been involved last year and shouldn’t be involved this year, look at US Open, their was zero controversy because the federal government rules have been in place and that’s it
@TennisPodcast Tennis Australia clearly do not want to get caught out again - wisely!

"Depending on the outcome, we would welcome him to the Australian Open" - Craig Tiley on Novak Djokovic

2015 Australian Open - Day 14
2015 Australian Open - Day 14

In the same statement, Craig Tiley stated that the matter is entirely between Novak Djokovic and the federal government, and that the Australian Open organizers would accept either outcome. If the nine-time Australian Open champion is granted an exemption and his ban is overturned, they will welcome him into the tournament. Meanwhile, if he is unsuccessful, they will still stay out of it and not lobby for his participation.

"At this point ... Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that," Craig Tiley said, according to Reuters.
"It's not a matter we can lobby on. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open."

Djokovic last played in the Australian Open in 2021 and defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final to win his 18th Grand Slam singles title. He has never lost an Australian Open final with a 9-0 win-loss record.

