"How is your kid 48 hours old and you're already an absent father, no he's insane" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal hitting the practice courts just days after becoming father

Just days after becoming a father for the first time, Rafael Nadal was spotted hitting the practice courts at his tennis academy in Mallorca today, leading to all sorts of hilarious responses from fans on social media.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion hasn't confirmed the news on his own yet, but reports emerging out of Spain over the weekend revealed that his wife Maria Francisca Perello had given birth to a baby boy, who is reportedly named Rafael Nadal Perello.
Seeing the Mallorcan back in training so soon, users on Twitter were equally impressed and miffed, with one fan commenting that it was "insane" that he was going about his life as usual only 48 hours after embracing fatherhood.
"How is your kid 48 hours old and you're already an absent father? No, he's insane."
Another fan, meanwhile, joked that his wife herself must have kicked the 36-year-old out of the hospital after seeing how nervous he was, writing:
"I genuinely believe that Mery has kicked him out of the hospital/house for being too stressed or annoying or smth."
One user did not see anything untoward about the former World No. 1's actions, commenting that it was the same as other fathers spending their time pursuing a hobby to keep themselves distracted during times of stress.
"I mean like this can be so unserious but like also this is what he does to unwind like the way some other fathers might watch tv, read books, play games or do some other sports, his hobby just turns out to be his job."
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
Rafael Nadal has a shot at ending the season as World No. 1
Rafael Nadal's 2022 has been a revelation, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion has a shot at making it even better in the coming days and finishing the season as the World No. 1.
Although he currently trails behind Carlos Alcaraz by less than 1000 points, he has a good chance of closing the gap at the Paris Masters, followed by the Year-end Championships. Granted, the Mallorcan has won neither tournament in the past - his best result in both events is a runner-up finish - but this might be his best chance of winning them for the first time ever, considering he will be better rested than most others.
In addition to Alcaraz, Nadal will be joined by a red-hot Novak Djokovic in both these competitions, along with Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and others.