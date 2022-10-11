"How is your kid 48 hours old and you're already an absent father, no he's insane" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal hitting the practice courts just days after becoming father

Just days after becoming a father for the first time, Rafael Nadal was spotted hitting the practice courts at his tennis academy in Mallorca today, leading to all sorts of hilarious responses from fans on social media.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion hasn't confirmed the news on his own yet, but reports emerging out of Spain over the weekend revealed that his wife Maria Francisca Perello had given birth to a baby boy, who is reportedly named Rafael Nadal Perello.

Seeing the Mallorcan back in training so soon, users on Twitter were equally impressed and miffed, with one fan commenting that it was "insane" that he was going about his life as usual only 48 hours after embracing fatherhood.

"How is your kid 48 hours old and you're already an absent father? No, he's insane."

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy 🙏🔥📸 IG @ danulya https://t.co/FCLQOyD1IW how is your kid 48h old and you're already an absent father no he's insane twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s… how is your kid 48h old and you're already an absent father no he's insane twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/s…

🧑‍🌾🛸 @butterflierer @Kriskel974 i mean his foot isnt gonna evaporate bc he waits 48h @Kriskel974 i mean his foot isnt gonna evaporate bc he waits 48h

Another fan, meanwhile, joked that his wife herself must have kicked the 36-year-old out of the hospital after seeing how nervous he was, writing:

"I genuinely believe that Mery has kicked him out of the hospital/house for being too stressed or annoying or smth."

mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| WELCOME BABY RAFA @rafastefbaes Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy 🙏🔥📸 IG @ danulya https://t.co/FCLQOyD1IW i genuinely believe that mery has kicked him out of the hospital/house for being too stressed or annoying or smth twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… i genuinely believe that mery has kicked him out of the hospital/house for being too stressed or annoying or smth twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

One user did not see anything untoward about the former World No. 1's actions, commenting that it was the same as other fathers spending their time pursuing a hobby to keep themselves distracted during times of stress.

"I mean like this can be so unserious but like also this is what he does to unwind like the way some other fathers might watch tv, read books, play games or do some other sports, his hobby just turns out to be his job."

zuzi ˚* roger forever @luvmywolfs twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy 🙏🔥📸 IG @ danulya https://t.co/FCLQOyD1IW i mean like this can be so unserious but like also this is what he does to unwind like the way some other fathers might watch tv, read books, play games or do some other sports, his hobby just turns out to be his job i mean like this can be so unserious but like also this is what he does to unwind like the way some other fathers might watch tv, read books, play games or do some other sports, his hobby just turns out to be his job 😭 twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

DeepSri @deepa_srinivas @Olly_Tennis_ surely he will play with less stress.its been a very difficult times @Olly_Tennis_ surely he will play with less stress.its been a very difficult times

🚥 @3peated Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy 🙏🔥📸 IG @ danulya https://t.co/FCLQOyD1IW absentee father on day2 who’s doing it like him twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… absentee father on day2 who’s doing it like him twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

nareh 😶‍🌫️⁉️ @roddickrumbling twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy 🙏🔥📸 IG @ danulya https://t.co/FCLQOyD1IW he named rafael nadal “rafael nadal” and then bounced he named rafael nadal “rafael nadal” and then bounced 😭 twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

Bridie ♡ @foolforfilm_ twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy 🙏🔥📸 IG @ danulya https://t.co/FCLQOyD1IW Aww!! He has a happy smile on his face!! This is what we love to see 🥹 Aww!! He has a happy smile on his face!! This is what we love to see 🥹❤️ twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

Aimee 💐 @jijisik94 Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy📸 IG @ danulya No rest for Rafa, the new dad. Here he is practising today at the academy 🙏🔥📸 IG @ danulya https://t.co/FCLQOyD1IW He’s just relieved the baby and mom are fine. Man was stressing like crazy twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s… He’s just relieved the baby and mom are fine. Man was stressing like crazy twitter.com/olly_tennis_/s…

Rafael Nadal has a shot at ending the season as World No. 1

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal's 2022 has been a revelation, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion has a shot at making it even better in the coming days and finishing the season as the World No. 1.

Although he currently trails behind Carlos Alcaraz by less than 1000 points, he has a good chance of closing the gap at the Paris Masters, followed by the Year-end Championships. Granted, the Mallorcan has won neither tournament in the past - his best result in both events is a runner-up finish - but this might be his best chance of winning them for the first time ever, considering he will be better rested than most others.

In addition to Alcaraz, Nadal will be joined by a red-hot Novak Djokovic in both these competitions, along with Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and others.

Poll : 0 votes