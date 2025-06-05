How Lois Boisson & her coach used radical science technology to successfully create French Open masterclass

Lois Boisson is living her dream at the French Open 2025, delighting the home crowd and captivating audiences all over the world. She's through to the semifinals of the clay court Major on her Grand Slam debut. She's also the first woman from the host nation to make the last four since Marion Bartoli in 2011.

Ad

Boisson's path to the semifinals included wins over top 10 players Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula. Her success is all the more remarkable considering she was sidelined for a year after an injury prior to the French Open 2024. She returned to action a few weeks ago and credited the use of cutting-edge technology for her current results.

Boisson's fitness coach Sebastien Durand suggested she give science-backed neurovisual training a shot to improve her performance. She agreed to it and the results are there for everyone to see. They explained the mechanics of the tech in an interview with the French Open media team.

Ad

Trending

Boisson stated that the crux of it is visual exercises, syncing the brain and the eyes to make everything faster. It improves one's reflexes. In a game of fine margins like tennis, even a split-second decision can turn the tide of a match.

"It's very difficult to explain, but it's both visual and you just do some exercises differently. You connect the brain with the eyes, and then everything goes faster, you know, so it's really great for tennis. It was after my surgery. We did that (and) I came back faster," Boisson said.

Ad

"At the highest level, it’s all about small details. The more we optimise, the better our chances of success. The goal is to make everything as fast as possible. Doing these exercises has greatly improved my reactivity and it now comes naturally," she added.

Boisson's coach emphasized the focus on visual care, stating that unless that's taken care of it's tough to improve an athlete's performance. Together with orthoptist Angela Ragaigne, he has helped design a specific set of exercises based on the athlete's background and sport.

Ad

"Until the eye and visual care are healthy it’s hard to build performance. Knowing that 80 per cent of the information taken from the athlete's environment comes from their vision, we have developed a process, a method and specific exercises, designing a tailor-made neurovisual treatment specifically adapted to the athlete’s needs, background and sport," Durand said.

Ad

Given Boisson's results in Paris, more players could soon utilize this regimen. Her quick reflexes will be put to the test against one of the best speedsters in the sport, Coco Gauff.

Lois Boisson will face Coco Gauff in the French Open semifinals

Lois Boisson at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Lois Boisson will lock horns with Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the French Open 2025 on Thursday, June 5. This will be her third consecutive match against a top 10 player.

Ad

However, unlike her last two opponents, Gauff has an impressive record in Paris. She was the runner-up here in 2022 and has a 25-5 record at the venue as of now. She also won the doubles title last year.

Boisson has played with remarkable poise so far. With the home crowd firmly in her corner, she will be keen to continue her dream run and book her spot in the final of the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More