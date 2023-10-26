How many siblings does Serena Williams have? Everything you need to know about the Williams family

In the world of tennis, Serena Williams and Venus Williams are a sibling duo famous for their achievements in the sport, but she has ten siblings in total.

Serena Williams was raised in Crompton, California, by her father, Richard Williams, and mother, Oracene Price. Richard Williams married Oracene Price in 1980, becoming the stepfather to three children from her previous marriage with Yusef A.K.

They welcomed Venus Williams in the year they got married and Serena Williams in 1981. She grew up with sister Venus Williams and three half-sisters: Yetunde Price, Lyndrea Price, and Isha Price.

The five siblings were inseparable as kids. They even shared a single bedroom that had four posters. Serena Williams ended up sharing a bed with a different sister every night.

The parents and their five kids moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, so it's easy for the Williams sisters to go to the renowned tennis academy. Unfortunately, Yetunde Price, a nurse, was accidentally shot in 2003 in Crompton, California.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner also has three half-brothers, Richard Williams III and Ronner Williams, and three half-sisters, Reluss Williams, Sabrina Williams, and Reneeka Williams, from her father’s side with former wife Betty Johnson.

Serena Williams’ father divorced Oracene Price in 2002, citing domestic abuse allegations denied by Richard Williams. This came after they had been married for over 22 years.

He tied the knot for the third time with Lakeisha Graham in 2010 and had a son named Dylan Williams in 2012. However, the couple parted ways in 2017.

The tennis coach also has a son named Chavoita LeSane from another relationship who has been his constant support. He is known to be the primary caregiver of his father through his health challenges.

The Oscar-nominated movie “King Richard” talks about the story of the Serena Williams’ family

From Left Serena Williams, Will Smith and Venus Williams

From Serena Williams' childhood days to her becoming a legend, the movie “King Richard,” mostly depicted by actor Will Smith in the role of their father, describes the story of the family vividly.

“I think it captures the togetherness because we’re very very close. And it was so interesting how everyone who was cast — the girls Demi (Singleton) and Saniyya (Sidney) who play me and Serena, they were holding hands on set. And that is just exactly what we do," Venus Williams said to She Knows.

She went on to talk about her mother, describing her as the glue of the family and how she supported the family and the siblings in various ways.

"As strong as my father is, my mother, Oracene Price, was still the actual glue that held it all together. She was the doer, the provider, the comforter and sometimes even the friend that we all needed at various times of our lives," she added.

