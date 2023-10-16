Earlier this year, Serena Williams half brother and Richard Williams' son Chavoita LeSane shared his reaction to the 'Will Smith-Chris Rock' controversy that took center stage at the 2022 Oscars.

Smith brilliantly portrayed Serena and Venus Williams' father and coach Richard Williams' role in the biographical movie ‘King Richards'. But things took a turn when the actor walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock for mocking the former's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for her shaved head.

The 55-year-old actor received the Best Actor Oscar for his role in ‘King Rickards’. During his speech, Smith mentioned the tennis coach's temperament for his aggressive actions.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.” Smith said.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis who is one the most strongest, most delicate people I've ever met. I got to protect Saniyya and Demi, the two actresses that play Venus and Serena. I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people." he added.

Serena and Venus Williams' half-brother LeSane disagreed with Smith’s misconception of his father's temperament.

“My dad is not a violent man unless, you know, someone is coming at him in an aggressive manner. I don’t know if my dad holds grudges against anyone and my dad will always take the high road. That’s something I admire about my dad. I think Chris Rock’s feelings are more important than mine when it comes to Will being banned because he was humiliated on the show.” LeSane shared his dissatisfaction (via The US Sun).

Richard Williams — The pillar behind tennis icons Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Popular tennis coach Richard Williams is better known as the father of legends Venus and Serena Williams.

Tony Chesta, the tennis player, took notice of Venus’ talent when she was just seven. Richard Williams took the chance and made sure his elder daughter could attend Rick Macci's tennis academy. For this, he had to move to West Palm Beach, Florida.

Serena Williams soon followed the path of her sister and started attending the same academy. Their father took over as the coach of the sisters, as their journey of success began. Both of them went on to etch their names on the list of tennis legends.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams earned seven and 23 Grand Slam singles titles respectively, in their careers.

