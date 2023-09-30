"Can you imagine thinking this is a great person to lead a country?" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs on Donald Trump's speech in Anaheim

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her amazement as to how someone can think of Donald Trump as an ideal leader of the USA.

Her comment came after Trump made a controversial statement regarding President Joe Biden.

The former US president was addressing the California Republican Party on Friday (September 29), during which he said:

"What they’ve done is they’ve gone after opponents, so that if you become president, or some other job, but if you become president and you don’t like somebody, or if somebody’s beating you by ten, fifteen, or twenty points like we’re doing with crooked Joe Biden, let’s indict the mo******cker! Let’s indict him."

Following this, Stubbs took to X (formerly Twitter) and re-posted a video of Trump’s speech with the comment:

“Can u imagine thinking this is a great person to lead a country. Omg! Honestly!!?????”

"I mean he has sealed the deal" - Rennae Stubbs on Novak Djokovic

2023 US Open - Day 14

Rennae Stubbs and Caitlin Thompson recently discussed Novak Djokovic’s dominant performance at the 2023 US Open.

During an episode of “The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast,” Stubbs praised Djokovic’s outstanding feat as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the final to secure the 24th Grand Slam title of his career.

"When we talk about the ends of the spectrum with the winner of the women's and the winner of the men's, like we have literally go out the greatest player of all time, I mean he has sealed the deal, no matter what you think about Novak, if you love him, if you hate him, this guy is unbelievable!" Stubbs said.

She further spoke about how Djokovic, despite being 36 years old, consistently outperforms younger players.

"36 years of age, everyone is like oh he looks tired, he looks gased," Stubbs said. "He looked gased in Cincinnati, oh he is done, he is getting too old for this, time has started to catch up with him. He like makes these 20 year olds and 25 year olds and 27 year olds look like they have never worked out their whole life."

Stubbs coached 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams during last year's US Open. The tournament marked the end of the legendary player's career as she retired following her third-round exit.

