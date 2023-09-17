"This is super male model worthy" - Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs compliments Taylor Fritz on fashion show debut

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently complimented Taylor Fritz for his debut in the fashion show industry.

Fritz reached the quarterfinals at the 2023 US Open and had a golden chance to secure his very first Grand Slam semifinal berth. However, the American's journey at Flushing Meadows came to an end at the hands of Novak Djokovic, who defeated him 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Following his exit from the US Open, Taylor Fritz took to social media and posted pictures from his show with Hermes, a renowned French luxury design house.

"Unreal experience walking for @hermes Men’s Winter 23 collection in New York last night #HermesHomme," Fritz captioned his Instagram post.

Reacting to the former World No. 5's look, Rennae Stubbs took to social media and complimented him, stating that Fritz is "super male model worthy."

"I have to say, this is super male model worthy. @Taylor_Fritz97," Stubbs posted.

"I called him a loser and he deleted my comment" - Taylor Fritz defended girlfriend Morgan Riddle against derogatory comments after US Open exit

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the 2022 Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz recently came to the defense of his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, amidst criticism surrounding her conduct during his matches at the 2023 US Open.

Riddle is a social media influencer who supports Fritz during his matches across the globe. She has been a constant presence by his side, accompanying him at the recently concluded New York Major as well.

However, Morgan Riddle was severely criticized by comedian Ben Forte, who accused her of prioritizing content creation for her social media platforms over supporting Fritz during matches.

"This girl pisses me off. This is the worst girlfriend in tennis. This is Taylor Fritz’s girl. She cares more about her YouTube vlog than she does her boyfriend winning a point. Look my eyes are bloodshot. I am angry. Cause every match she sits there – no emotion, no fight. If you’re not gonna cheer for me in my box, I am not touching yours," Forte said in a TikTok video.

Sharing a clip of Fritz's quarterfinal defeat against Novak Djokovic at the US Open, Forte criticized Morgan Riddle for failing to support the American player when he expressed his frustration after losing a crucial point.

Taylor Fritz was quick to defend Riddle, saying that he was pleased with her and her team's conduct throughout his matches.

"It's annoying if my team cheers for me when I miss, I want some support when I win big points and they always give it," he said.

The former World No. 5 also revealed that Forte deleted his comment in which the tennis player referred to the comedian as a "loser."

"I called him a loser and he deleted my comment," Fritz added.

