Venus Williams shows off her goofy side in playful snaps with father Richard Williams 

Venus Williams recently showed her playful side by posting funny pictures from her meeting with her father Richard Williams, the man who coached her and her sister Serena Williams to tennis stardom.

The photos show Venus in a playful mood, posing with her tongue out and making funny faces, while Richard seems disappointed.

Richard Williams is a former American tennis coach who had a vision of making his daughters tennis superstars. He started training Venus and Serena when they were four years old on public courts in Compton, California.

Despite facing many challenges and criticisms along the way, he never gave up on his dream of making his daughters world champions. He helped Venus and Serena Williams win multiple Grand Slam titles and become World No. 1s, cementing their places as two of the greatest women to have picked up a tennis racquet.

Venus posted the photos on her Instagram story on Friday, September 29. In the first picture, she can be seen posing with her father, with the caption:

"How did this turn into…➡."

In the second picture, she can be seen in the same pose but with her tongue out, showcasing her goofy side, with a caption:

"This! 🤦‍♀️🤔."

Venus Williams on Instagram

Venus Williams is taking some time off from tennis after suffering a lopsided loss in the first round of the 2023 US Open. She was eliminated, 6-1, 6-1, by Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in 73 minutes of play.

Richard Williams’ life story was previously portrayed in a biopic titled 'King Richard', starring Will Smith as the titual character. The film, which was released in November 2021, received critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Oscar for Best Actor for Smith.

Venus and Serena Williams served as executive producers for the film, which they said was a tribute to their father’s legacy and inspiration.

A look into Venus Williams' performance in the 2023 season

Venus Williams vs. Monica Puig exhibition match

Venus Williams is one of the most decorated and influential players in the history of tennis. However, in recent years, Williams has struggled with injuries and form and has seen her ranking drop to as low as 1010th in the world.

In 2023, Williams made a comeback attempt after missing most of the previous season due to a leg injury. She started the year at the ASB Classic in New Zealand, where she won her first-round match against qualifier Katie Volynets, but lost in the second round against Lin Zhu in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

The 43-year-old then skipped the Australian Open and French Open and the rest of the hard-court and clay-court season, first due to an injury and then to recover and prepare for the grass season.

Williams returned to action in May at the Libema Open in the Netherlands. She received a wildcard entry for the tournament, where she lost in the first round to Celine Naef in three sets, 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6.

At the Rothsay Classic, Williams faced Camila Giorgi in the first round. She won the match in three sets, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6). She then faced former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round. Williams fought hard but lost in three sets, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6.

Venus Williams had to face early exits in the Wimbledon Championships and the Canadian Open after that. She reached the second round of the Cincinnati Open, eventually losing to Qinwen Zheng in three sets, 6-1, 2-6, 1-6. She then entered the US Open as a wildcard but lost in the first round to Greet Minnen.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"