How many US Open titles has Novak Djokovic won? All you need to know about the Serb's record at Flushing Meadows

While Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2022 US Open remains unlikely, there is still a glimmer of hope that he will get to play in the year's final Major. To date, the Serb has won the US Open three times.

Djokovic burst into the limelight in 2008 following his triumph at the Australian Open. With the win, he became the first player since the 2005 Australian Open to win a Grand Slam singles title outside of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. However, it took him three more years to win his second Grand Slam, the 2011 Australian Open.

Djokovic also won his maiden US Open title in 2011. He came into the tournament as the top seed following Major wins in Melbourne and at Wimbledon.

The Serb did not drop a set until his quarterfinal match against Janko Tipsarevic. Djokovic took the first set in a tie-break, but Tipsarevic leveled proceedings by taking the second, also in a tie-break. The Serb responded by bageling his compatriot in the third set to take the lead in the match. At 3-0 down in the fourth set, Tipsarevic retired due to injury.

US Open Tennis @usopen



In 2011, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced off in the US Open semifinals for the second time in 12 months.



Relive the full match A four-hour, five-set thriller 🍿In 2011, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced off in the US Open semifinals for the second time in 12 months.Relive the full match A four-hour, five-set thriller 🍿In 2011, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced off in the US Open semifinals for the second time in 12 months. Relive the full match 👇

Djokovic faced his biggest threat in the semifinals against Roger Federer. The Swiss maestro raced into a two-set lead. However, the resilient Serb refused to lie down, winning the next three sets to reach his third US Open final. The scoreline read, 6-7(7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. Djokovic defeated his other Big-3 rival Nadal in four sets in the final.

In his next two appearances at the New York Major, Djokovic fell at the final hurdle, losing to Andy Murray in 2012 and Nadal in 2013. He returned to winning ways at 2015, once again getting the better of Federer, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, to lift his second US Open trophy.

US Open Tennis @usopen



Novak Djokovic would not be denied in 2018, losing only sets on the way to his 3rd title in New York. Novak Djokovic would not be denied in 2018, losing onlysets on the way to his 3rd title in New York. @DjokerNole 🏆🏆🏆Novak Djokovic would not be denied in 2018, losing only ✌️ sets on the way to his 3rd title in New York. @DjokerNole https://t.co/9iIqknFqtF

Djokovic won his third title at Flushing Meadows in 2018. He found himself up against a resurgent Juan Martin del Potro in the summit clash but was too good for the Argentinian, winning 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3.

The Serb returned to the final of the US Open in 2021, with a rare opportunity to win the coveted calendar Slam (all four Majors in a single season). However, he fell agonizingly short against Daniil Medvedev, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic's season so far

Novak Djokovic at a basketball match between Slovenia and Serbia

Novak Djokovic had a bizarre start to the year. After being awarded a medical exemption by Tennis Australia to play in the Australian Open, the Serb was deported from the country due to his vaccination status.

Djokovic began his season in Dubai, where he lost to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals. He then faced a shock defeat in Monte Carlo at the hands of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. This was followed by a run to the final in his home tournament in Belgrade, where he lost to Andrey Rublev.

Novak Djokovic moved on to Madrid, where he was outplayed by a rampaging Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. He finally took home his first title of the season, winning the Rome Masters for the sixth time by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

After a disappointing quarterfinal loss to Nadal at the French Open, Djokovic regrouped to win his seventh Wimbledon title, beating Nick Kyrgios in the final in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala