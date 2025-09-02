How much prize money did Coco Gauff, Taylor Townsend, Elena Rybakina, Andrey Rublev & others earn after US Open 2025 4R exit?

The start of the 2025 US Open's second week has seen some high-profile names exit the men's and women's singles competitions in the fourth round. Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend were among the home hopes to crash out, with Gauff losing to Naomi Osaka and Townsend being denied by Barbora Krejcikova's miraculous recovery.

Among others, Elena Rybakina was stunned by Marketa Vondrousova in a clash of former Wimbledon champions. On the men's side, Andrey Rublev was the most high-profile casualty, with the Russian suffering an upset at the hands of Felix Auger-Aliassime. Cristina Bucsa, Ann Li, Marta Kostyuk, Beatriz Haddad Maia, and Ekaterina Alexandrova are the other WTA stars to fall in the fourth round.

On the ATP front, Alexander Bublik, Jaume Munar, Leandro Riedi, Jan-Lennard Struff, Tomas Machac, Adrian Mannarino, and Arthur Rinderknech were on the wrong end of fourth-round results at the 2025 US Open along with Rublev. In all, the men's and women's singles players to have suffered fourth-round exits at Flushing Meadows have pocketed $400,000 each.

The eventual singles winners this year at Flushing Meadows are set to take home $5 million each.

Coco Gauff couldn't hide her 'disappointment' after US Open 4R heartbreak against Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff (right) embraces Naomi Osaka (left) after losing to the Japanese in a women's singles fourth-round match at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

Gauff was far from her best during her fourth-round outing against Osaka. The American's serve looked suspect once more, and even more concerning was her forehand, which her former No. 1 opponent ruthlessly took advantage of. In the aftermath of her 3-6, 2-6 loss to the four-time Major champion, the two-time Slam winner told reporters:

"It’s disappointing. For sure, it was not the level that I wanted to bring, but it is a step in the right direction, I feel. I maybe was a little bit empty - she forced me to earn every point out there today. I’m trying to be positive in front of you guys. I promise you that I don’t feel that way right now, but I am not going to let this crush me."

Coming back to prize money, the losers in the quarterfinals in New York will go home with $660,000 per player. Notable matches in the men's singles quarterfinals include Jannik Sinner's clash against compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, and Novak Djokovic's encounter against last year's runner-up Taylor Fritz.

In the last eight of the women's singles competition at the 2025 US Open, home hopes Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova will lock horns with Barbora Krejcikova and Iga Swiatek respectively. Osaka is set to face the crafty Karolina Muchova, while top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on Vondrousova.

