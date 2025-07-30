How much prize money did Leylah Fernandez, Caroline Dolehide, Alexandera Eala & others earn after Canadian Open 2025 1R exit?

The first round of the Canadian Open 2025 wrapped up on Tuesday, July 29. While most of the big guns received a first-round bye, there were still a few high-profile names who contested their first-round matches. Some of them failed to clear the first hurdle, including Leylah Fernandez, Alexandra Eala, Caroline Dolehide, Gael Monfils, and Joao Fonseca, among others.

Ad

The men made $23,760 for losing in the first round, while the women earned $12,770 for the same. This year's tournament has been expanded to make room for 96 players instead of the usual 56-player draw. While players made a little more for losing in the first round last year, this year's prize money has been adjusted accordingly to accommodate seven rounds compared to the six rounds until a year ago.

Fernandez lost to Maya Joint in the first round, having beaten the latter en route to the Citi DC Open title a few days ago. She claimed the title on Sunday and had to play her opening-round contest at the Canadian Open on Tuesday. The short turnaround did play a role in her loss.

Ad

Trending

Monfils blew four match points during his loss to Tomas Barrios Vera. He was quite emotional following the crushing defeat, stating that this was likely his final appearance in Toronto.

The young Fonseca was simply outplayed by qualifier Tristan Schoolkate, going down to him in straight sets. Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova rallied from a set down to beat Eala, while Dolehide went down tamely in straight sets to Anna Blinkova.

Ad

Two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova's Canadian Open campaign fails to take off

Barbora Krejcikova at the Canadian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Barbora Krejcikova, the winner of two Major titles in singles, was up against former US Open champion Bianca Andresscu in the first round of the Canadian Open 2025. The Czech gave it her best but couldn't get over the finish line, losing to her younger rival 6-3, 6-4. As mentioned earlier, she received $12,770 for her first-round exit.

Ad

Unfortunately, there wasn't a reason for Andreescu to celebrate. She injured her ankle towards the closing stages of the contest. While she was able to finish the match, she eventually pulled out of the tournament, giving her second-round opponent, Mirra Andreeva, a walkover into the next round.

Andreescu returned to the tour in April this year following an injury hiatus. Her career has been constantly interrupted by untimely injuries, stopping her from fulfilling her potential. Her latest injury is yet another setback in a long list of physical woes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More