How much prize money did Leylah Fernandez, Caroline Dolehide, Alexandera Eala & others earn after Canadian Open 2025 1R exit?

The first round of the Canadian Open 2025 wrapped up on Tuesday, July 29. While most of the big guns received a first-round bye, there were still a few high-profile names who contested their first-round matches. Some of them failed to clear the first hurdle, including Leylah Fernandez, Alexandra Eala, Caroline Dolehide, Gael Monfils, and Joao Fonseca, among others.
The men made $23,760 for losing in the first round, while the women earned $12,770 for the same. This year's tournament has been expanded to make room for 96 players instead of the usual 56-player draw. While players made a little more for losing in the first round last year, this year's prize money has been adjusted accordingly to accommodate seven rounds compared to the six rounds until a year ago.
Fernandez lost to Maya Joint in the first round, having beaten the latter en route to the Citi DC Open title a few days ago. She claimed the title on Sunday and had to play her opening-round contest at the Canadian Open on Tuesday. The short turnaround did play a role in her loss.
Monfils blew four match points during his loss to Tomas Barrios Vera. He was quite emotional following the crushing defeat, stating that this was likely his final appearance in Toronto.
The young Fonseca was simply outplayed by qualifier Tristan Schoolkate, going down to him in straight sets. Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova rallied from a set down to beat Eala, while Dolehide went down tamely in straight sets to Anna Blinkova.
Two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova's Canadian Open campaign fails to take off
Barbora Krejcikova, the winner of two Major titles in singles, was up against former US Open champion Bianca Andresscu in the first round of the Canadian Open 2025. The Czech gave it her best but couldn't get over the finish line, losing to her younger rival 6-3, 6-4. As mentioned earlier, she received $12,770 for her first-round exit.
Unfortunately, there wasn't a reason for Andreescu to celebrate. She injured her ankle towards the closing stages of the contest. While she was able to finish the match, she eventually pulled out of the tournament, giving her second-round opponent, Mirra Andreeva, a walkover into the next round.
Andreescu returned to the tour in April this year following an injury hiatus. Her career has been constantly interrupted by untimely injuries, stopping her from fulfilling her potential. Her latest injury is yet another setback in a long list of physical woes.