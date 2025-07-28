“No explanation” - Gael Monfils makes feelings clear after confirming final appearance in Toronto for Canadian Open

Notable Frenchman, Gael Monfils, has shared his views on making his final appearance in Toronto for the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers tournament, also known as the Canadian Open. The 38-year-old star further reflected on competing on the tour in the twilight of his career.Gael Monfils has concluded his 2025 Canadian Open journey with a loss in his first match against Chilean player Tomas Barrios Vera. He began his current season on a high note, winning the 2025 ASB Classic title in men's singles, and became the oldest champion on the ATP Tour. He was also named the oldest men's singles tour-level title winner since Ken Rosewall in 1977.In his recent post-match conference, the winner of 13 ATP Tour singles titles expressed his thoughts on bidding farewell to the Canadian Open. Furthermore, he highlighted the reality of his concluding career and shared that this would mark his final appearance at the Canadian Open.&quot;It was the last time I played in Toronto for sure. Yeah, it's no explanation. It's the last one. Then it's what in two years you know in Toronto. So pretty much I want to maybe play it and obviously, even if I still playing I think this swing is too long for me. I actually thought at the end and I think is unfortunately, but the last time I think I would perform here,&quot; he said (via Tennis TV, 0:25 onwards) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGael Monfils also became the second-oldest player to win a match at the 2025 Miami Open tournament, among other notable achievements he posted in his current season.Gael Monfils opens up about his performance at the 2025 Canadian OpenGael Monfils at the ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 1 - Source: GettyDuring his post-game press conference on July 28, 2025, Gael Monfils expressed his thoughts on his performance, highlighting his disappointment and also his resolve to get better for his next game.&quot;Without taking credit to my opponent but again a bad match from my side not the quality that I want not the level that I want to perform. So again watch it, try to work hard, try to still believe and then keep your head up even it's not easy but I will try my best,&quot; shared Monfils (via Tennis Canada on YouTube)Throughout his notable career, Monfils has been sponsored by major brands including Nike, K-Swiss, Prince, Wilson, and is currently associated with Decathlon's tennis line, Artengo.