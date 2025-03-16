How much prize money did Madison Keys, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek & Daniil Medvedev earn despite Indian Wells 2025 SF exit?

Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev all came up short in their respective semifinal encounters at Indian Wells. All four players, however, can be proud of their strong run at the BNP Paribas Open.

One of the biggest events outside of Grand Slams, Indian Wells offers one of the highest prize money pools in tennis. Each semifinalist is set to walk away with a cheque worth USD 354,850 on the men’s side and USD 333,125 on the women’s side.

For the uninitiated, Swiatek was the defending champion at this year’s tournament but was denied a chance to play for a second consecutive title by the talented teenager Mirra Andreeva. The youngster, who had also ended Swiatek’s title defense in Dubai a couple of weeks ago, turned in a mature performance to prevail 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3.

Keys, meanwhile, also saw her incredible 16-match winning streak — one that saw her lift a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open — come to an end at the hands of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The latter was ruthless, avenging the Australian Open loss with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Medvedev, the fourth seed at this year’s tournament, lost a tight two-set encounter to Holger Rune who turned in a serving masterclass against his higher-ranked opponent. The Briton dropped serve only once en route to the 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, succumbed to an upset at the hands of Jack Draper. The Briton started strong but his opponent was quick to respond after conceding the opening set 6-1.

Draper, however, showed incredible fighting skills of his own to turn the match around after losing the second set to love. Despite not having had the same level of exposure in big matches as Alcaraz, he closed out a 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 victory.

Indian Wells finalists to compete for massive cheque worth USD 1.2 million

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka is eyeing her first Indian Wells crown. (Source: Getty)

The 2025 BNP Paribas Open being held in Indian Wells offers an overall financial commitment of US$9,693,540 to the men's players and US$9,495,555 for the women — marking the first time since 2009 that the prize money is not the same.

This year's men's singles winners will take home a prize money cheque worth USD 1,127,500 and the women's singles winner will walk away with USD 201,125.

While Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva are set to compete for the women's singles crown, the men's final will have Jack Draper and Holger Rune lock horns for the title.

