"How are you a multimillionaire but you steal people's pictures" - Tennis fans fume over Jannik Sinner not crediting photographer for US Open snap

Jannik Sinner's failure to credit the original photographer while sharing a glimpse into his preparations for the 2023 US Open elicited backlash from tennis fans.

Bolstered by his triumph at the 2023 Canadian Open, where he secured his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title, Sinner will be brimming with confidence heading into the season's final Grand Slam. Seeded sixth, the Italian will be on the hunt for his maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

Looking ahead to his campaign in New York, the 22-year-old took to social media and shared a picture of himself taking part in a practice session at the US Open.

"NYC," he captioned the picture on social media.

Reacting to Jannik Sinner's post, a fan revealed themselves to be the original photographer of the picture, claiming to have captured it during the 2023 US Open's fan week and subsequently posted it to their social media.

"@janniksin photographed by me practicing for the 2023 @usopen, during fan week #USOpen #USOpen2023. Photo was originally posted on my Instagram," the fan posted.

Following the revelation, a fan criticized the Italian for failing to give due credit to the orginial photographer and acccused him of "stealing" other people's pictures.

"Nah cause how are you a multimillionaire but you steal peoples pictures and crop their watermarks and post without credit??? rat CONFIRMED," the fan commented.

"Sad that you use pictures without crediting the photographers! please stop erasing female creators and give them credit!" the fan commented further.

On the other hand, several fans simply seized the opportunity to wish the Italian luck for his pursuit of his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open.

"Good luck in NYC Jannik! May you have the spirit and adaptability of a [fox]," one user posted.

"Just win your first Grand Slam. Go for it #USOpen," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Jannik Sinner headed for a potential quarterfinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2023

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz could set up a rematch of their thrilling quarterfinal clash from last year's US Open in the last eight of this year's edition of the American Major.

In an epic showdown in the 2022 quarterfinals, Alcaraz defeated the Italian 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in a five-hour and 15-minute long thriller. The riveting encounter ended at 2:50 am local time, setting the record for the latest ever finish at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner will commence his quest for his maiden Grand Slam title against Yannick Hanfmann. Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will kick off his title defense against Dominik Koepfer.

The main draw matches of the 2023 US Open are scheduled to commence on Monday, August 28.