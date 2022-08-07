"How are you a multimillionaire & you’re complaining about supporting your parents, people support their families with much less" - Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka's tweet on working for her family's survival

Naomi Osaka's recent tweet drew a flood of reactions from the tennis community as the Japanese superstar hinted at feeling the pressure of needing to keep working for her family's survival. Osaka expressed her thoughts and later deleted her post, but not before it caught the eyes of many.
In a post on Twitter, the 24-year-old said that she sometimes wishes her parents were rich so she would not feel the need to continue working to support her family.
"Sometimes I wish my parents were rich so I don't have to feel like I need to work for everyone's survival," Naomi Osaka wrote in her now-deleted tweet.
Fans and followers reacted to the tweet with mixed reactions. Many criticized the Japanese player, saying that such a statement was uncalled for by a public figure of her stature who has accumulated a lot of wealth over the last few years.
"How are you a multimillionaire & you’re complaining about supporting your parents. People support their families with much less," a user wrote.
Meanwhile, another fan felt that while Osaka's statement was unreasonable, criticism was unnecessary without knowing where her thoughts came from.
"This obviously shouldn’t be posted by a matured 20s something, especially a very rich and accomplished public figure. That’s said I refrain from being critical here, cause’ was I ever in her shoes? My parents didn’t dictate my career choice," read the tweet.
Here are a few more reactions to Naomi Osaka's post:
Naomi Osaka's 2022 US Open swing gets off to a shaky start
On the tennis front, Naomi Osaka returned to action earlier this week for her first tournament since a first-round exit at the French Open. The two-time US Open champion is playing a packed schedule ahead of the 2022 US Open, which began with the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose. Osaka won her opening match in three sets, before losing in straight sets to Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.
The four-time Grand Slam champion has lacked regular match time this season, having played just 17 matches in 2022. Despite her topsy turvy form and an early exit at the Silicon Valley Classic, Osaka said that she is confident and does not feel overly pressurized these days.
"When I was playing, I realized I've been letting people call me mentally weak for so long that I forgot who I was. I lost today but I feel really confident in who I am," Osaka said after the loss to Gauff.
"I feel like the pressure doesn't beat me. I am the pressure. I'm really happy with that," she added.
The Japanese will now turn her attention to the Canadian Open this coming week, where she will begin her campaign against Kaia Kanepi on Monday. Osaka is also scheduled to play in the Cincinnati Open next week.