"How are you a multimillionaire & you’re complaining about supporting your parents, people support their families with much less" - Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka's tweet on working for her family's survival

Naomi Osaka's recent tweet drew a flood of reactions from the tennis community as the Japanese superstar hinted at feeling the pressure of needing to keep working for her family's survival. Osaka expressed her thoughts and later deleted her post, but not before it caught the eyes of many.

In a post on Twitter, the 24-year-old said that she sometimes wishes her parents were rich so she would not feel the need to continue working to support her family.

"Sometimes I wish my parents were rich so I don't have to feel like I need to work for everyone's survival," Naomi Osaka wrote in her now-deleted tweet.

Chris Goldsmith @TheTennisTalker When Naomi Osaka says work she obviously means Instagram posting



Fans and followers reacted to the tweet with mixed reactions. Many criticized the Japanese player, saying that such a statement was uncalled for by a public figure of her stature who has accumulated a lot of wealth over the last few years.

"How are you a multimillionaire & you’re complaining about supporting your parents. People support their families with much less," a user wrote.

Fed's angels 🌸 @fedangels1 ppl support their families with much less



Meanwhile, another fan felt that while Osaka's statement was unreasonable, criticism was unnecessary without knowing where her thoughts came from.

"This obviously shouldn’t be posted by a matured 20s something, especially a very rich and accomplished public figure. That’s said I refrain from being critical here, cause’ was I ever in her shoes? My parents didn’t dictate my career choice," read the tweet.

RafaGOAT @_rafa_only @TheTennisTalker @Nina201710 This obviously shouldn’t be posted by a matured 20s something, especially a very rich and accomplished public figure. That’s said I refrain from being critical here, cause’ was I ever in her shoes? My parents didn’t dictate my career choice. @TheTennisTalker @Nina201710 This obviously shouldn’t be posted by a matured 20s something, especially a very rich and accomplished public figure. That’s said I refrain from being critical here, cause’ was I ever in her shoes? My parents didn’t dictate my career choice.

Here are a few more reactions to Naomi Osaka's post:

👑Monarchomi👑 @RafaRenaIN rich parents baby YOU are rich not just standard rich like 9 figures rich 1% rich



Tennis Ranter @Tennisranter

Tennis Ranter @Tennisranter

Although we look up and adore our favourite tennis players it's key to remember there lives and resources are a long way from the regular fan.



anu mathimugan @deedeewhiteshep @TheTennisTalker It is a shocker , there a billion women who are in the position, some who earn in a year what she earns in 5mins . It's a privilege to be in a position to able to help others . @TheTennisTalker It is a shocker , there a billion women who are in the position, some who earn in a year what she earns in 5mins . It's a privilege to be in a position to able to help others .

what's the craic? @whatsthecraic1 @TheTennisTalker If you watched her documentary you'd understand where that mindset has originated from. She like many athletes have a whole load of people relying on them to survive. I think it's good that she lets people know that this happens @TheTennisTalker If you watched her documentary you'd understand where that mindset has originated from. She like many athletes have a whole load of people relying on them to survive. I think it's good that she lets people know that this happens

Moni Torrison @forced_error



rafa's water bottle @backinpoland



Yeah no wonder our world is fucked up…..poverty, climate change, war, etc.



rafa's water bottle @backinpoland



Naomi Osaka's 2022 US Open swing gets off to a shaky start

Naomi Osaka plays a backhand at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

On the tennis front, Naomi Osaka returned to action earlier this week for her first tournament since a first-round exit at the French Open. The two-time US Open champion is playing a packed schedule ahead of the 2022 US Open, which began with the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose. Osaka won her opening match in three sets, before losing in straight sets to Coco Gauff in the Round of 16.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has lacked regular match time this season, having played just 17 matches in 2022. Despite her topsy turvy form and an early exit at the Silicon Valley Classic, Osaka said that she is confident and does not feel overly pressurized these days.

"When I was playing, I realized I've been letting people call me mentally weak for so long that I forgot who I was. I lost today but I feel really confident in who I am," Osaka said after the loss to Gauff.

"I feel like the pressure doesn't beat me. I am the pressure. I'm really happy with that," she added.

The Japanese will now turn her attention to the Canadian Open this coming week, where she will begin her campaign against Kaia Kanepi on Monday. Osaka is also scheduled to play in the Cincinnati Open next week.

