How Novak Djokovic regained No. 1 ranking in 2023? Know about the Serb's dominance

Although Novak Djokovic will like to forget his deportation from Australia in January 2022, he will be extremely proud of how he fought against all odds and continued to dominate the roster whenever he got a chance to play.

The Serb has publicly declared on multiple occasions that he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Australia was one of the many countries that implemented strict restrictions by the end of 2021, prohibiting foreign visitors from entering without proof of vaccination.

Djokovic reached Melbourne in 2022, hoping to get an exemption. However, the authorities sent him back before the Australian Open began and handed him a three-year ban, which was overturned in November with a change in the central government.

"You can't forget those events, it's one of those things that stick with you. It stays with you for the rest of your life. It's something I've never experienced before and hopefully never again, but it is a valuable life experience for me," the Serb said ahead of the 2023 Adelaide International 1.

The 35-year-old was shattered after he was barred from defending his title at the 2022 Australian Open, which Rafael Nadal won, but maintained that he was willing to miss important tournaments instead of getting the jab. The US imposed similar rules, which meant that the player missed out on the Sunshine Double last year.

After initial struggles in the clay season, he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift his sixth Italian Open title. He lost his No. 1 ranking when Nadal stopped him in the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open.

As the tour shifted to grass, the Serb stepped up and equaled Pete Sampras' record by winning his seventh Wimbledon title, with only Roger Federer ahead of him with eight trophies. On his way to glory, Djokovic beat players like Jannik Sinner, Cameron Norrie, and Nick Kyrgios.

He again missed out on the Canadian Open, the Cincinnati Masters, and the 2022 US Open due to his stance on vaccination. Djokovic's third and fourth titles of the season came at the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open, respectively. Looking to win his seventh Paris Masters crown in November, the Serb lost to rising star Holger Rune in the final.

After a disastrous start, Djokovic made sure to end the season on a high as he walked away with a record-tying (with Federer) sixth ATP Finals title in Turin, Italy.

Novak Djokovic's return to Australian Open and No. 1 ranking

2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia and warmed up for the 2023 Australian Open by winning the Adelaide International 1. The 35-year-old lost only one set on his way to lifting a record-extending 10th Melbourne title, which saw him return to the top of the ATP rankings after more than six months.

As the US continued its strict protocols, the Serb once again sat out the Sunshine Double this year. Carlos Alcaraz won the 2023 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and dethroned Djokovic as the World No.1. However, the Spaniard was required to defend his title in Miami to stay atop, which he failed to do. As a result, Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the numero uno spot.

The most impressive part of Djokovic's journey over the last year is that from the 2022 Australian Open to the 2023 Miami Open, he missed out on a total of 12,000 points but still sits above everyone else on the ATP tour today.

He recently left behind German icon Steffi Graf to become the sole record-holder for most weeks by a tennis player as World No. 1.

