How Roger Federer achieved elite billionaire status, joining Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan & LeBron James

Roger Federer is now a billionaire, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This makes the 43-year-old join the likes of Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and LeBron James in the list of athletes with billionaire status.
The Swiss, one of tennis' most successful and popular players of all time, won 103 career singles titles during his playing days. 20 of those titles came at the Majors, and his extraordinary on-court exploits over the years yielded just under $131 million in prize money. He also has lucrative deals with Rolex, Uniqlo, Oliver Peoples, Wilson and other heavyweight brands.
However, the biggest contribution to Roger Federer's $1.3 billion net worth has come from the three per cent stake that he has in On Running, the Switzerland-based sneaker juggernaut. On Running's valuation stands at a staggering $17 billion, which makes the former No. 1's share in the company worth more than $500 million.
Despite the Swiss' billionaire status, his net worth is topped by that of fellow sports legends Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. While Woods and James' respective net worths are reported to be $1.4 billion and $1.5 million respectively, Jordan commands an astonishing net worth of $3.5 billion.
In 2021, the tennis legend had spoken up about what led to him acquiring his three per cent stake in On Running.
"I want a Swiss company to be successful" - Roger Federer's candid 2021 admission about investing in On Running
Four years ago, Roger Federer told Forbes all about how his relationship with the founders of On Running evolved, and his motivation to play a role in making a Switzerland-based company successful globally.
"I just felt that if something comes out of it and we ended up working together we have a head start. If we don't, I truly don't care because I want a Swiss company to be successful and maybe I help not even a percent, maybe I help 10%, but I don't mind if I help a Swiss company and they are going to be successful, and I will be close and still know a few good guys," the former No. 1 told Forbes.
The Swiss tennis legend called time on his illustrious playing career at the 2022 Laver Cup, where his fiercest rivals, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were all present. Federer continues to make high-profile appearances in the sport. For instance, at this year's French Open, the 43-year-old attended the spectacular tribute to Nadal on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
