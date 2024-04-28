Roger Federer's wife Mirka served as a source of inspiration for Zendaya's character in the movie 'Challengers,' according to the screenwriter of the film, Justin Kuritzkes.

The highly anticipated tennis-centric movie 'Challengers' hit theaters in the United States on April 26, opening to rave reviews and an impressive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Zendaya, in particular, garnered praise for her performance as Tashi, a tennis player who transitions to coaching her husband Art (Mike Faist) after an injury forces her to end her career.

In an interview with GQ, Justin Kuritzkes shared that he first found the idea for the film after watching the 2018 US Open final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. He disclosed that he was struck by the "cinematic" quality of Williams receiving a game penalty after her heated exchange with the chair umpire over a warning for coaching.

Another compelling moment that caught Kuritzkes' interest was witnessing Roger Federer's wife, Mirka, go through the emotions during his loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2019 Wimbledon final. He recalled being puzzled by her "stressed" demeanor during the match, given that the Swiss legend had already won 20 Grand Slam titles.

"She looked so stressed out, every point. I was watching her and just thinking, ‘Why are you so stressed out? You guys have all the money in the world. You've won 20 grand slams. What's so stressful to you? It has to be something else,'" he said.

The reason behind Mirka's stress became clear to Kuritzkes when he discovered that she was once a promising tennis player herself, whose career was cut short due to a foot injury.

He highlighted Mirka's significant contribution to the former World No. 1's life as she transitioned into his manager after the end of her career, pointing out that Federer himself has credited her for his success.

"She kind of became [Federer’s] manager, and sort of managed his life. He credits her a lot for [his success]," he said.

The influence Kuritzkes drew from Mirka was evident in Zendaya's character Tashi, who also plays a pivotal role in her husband's success after an injury derails her career.

"Mirka doesn't get enough credit, she's amazing" - Roger Federer's former coach Paul Annacone

Roger Federer and wife Mirka

Justin Kuritzkes' understanding of Roger Federer's wife Mirka's role in his career aligns with the Swiss legend's former coach Paul Annacone's remarks.

During an episode of the 'Rock n Roll Tennis' podcast, Annacone praised Mirka for her "incredible" handling of the 20-time Grand Slam champion's career and the accompanying fame.

Annacone also suggested that Mirka's contributions are often overlooked, describing her as "amazing" with a perfect understanding of the former World No. 1.

"Mirka doesn't get enough credit. She's amazing. She really is someone that understood tennis and understands her husband so well, not only with the tennis but also with who he became as an icon. She's incredible that she managed all that," he said (at 44:06).

Roger Federer himself recently credited his wife for inspiring him to develop an interest in fashion, sharing that her "outgoing" nature had influenced him to be more social.

